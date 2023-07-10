scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Amateurs hold spotlight in 10th leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, July 5 (IANS) The spotlight was on amateurs on the opening day as Keerthana Rajeev Nair and Vidhatri Urs grabbed the lead alongside pro golfer Khushi Khanijau at one-under 71 in the 10th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, here on Wednesday.

Khanijau’s birdie on the 18th hole, while playing alongside the talented Keerthana, ensured both had a share of the lead before the duo was joined at the top by Vidhatri, who had won the ninth leg by a massive 13 shots.

Three others led by the experienced Tvesa Malik alongside a yet another amateur, Mannat Brar, who leads the Order of Merit on the IGU circuit, and rookie pro, Kriti Chowhan shot even par 72 each.

Four players, including two more amateurs, Saanvi Somu, who was second behind Vidhatri in the ninth leg, and Prakruthi Sastry, were tied for seventh place alongside Ananya Datar and Neha Tripathi. They all carded 1-over 73 each.

With five players in the Top-10, the amateurs grabbed the limelight as they have been in recent WPGT events.

Amateur Keerthana, who was the runner-up in the eighth leg, had an action-packed round with six birdies, three on either side of the golf course. But she also had two bogeys and a double on the ninth on the front nine, but she was bogey free for the second stretch over which she birdied three times, on the 14th, 16th, and 18th holes.

Vidhatri had three birdies against one bogey on the front nine and just one bogey on the back nine.

Khushi, the best pro on the day, had two birdies on the front nine and two bogeys on 10th and 12th, but ensured a under par card and a share of the lead with a fine birdie on 18th.

Tvesa, searching for her form, birdied fifth and the eighth and dropped shots on the ninth and the par-5 16th for an even par 72.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Yashasvi, Tilak Varma earn maiden call-up as India name T20I squad for West Indies (ld)
Next article
Wimbledon: Swiatek cruises into third round, Kostyuk knocks out Sakkari
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Nikhil Prabhu leaves FC Goa; NorthEast United sign Phalguni Singh

Sports

Wimbledon: Swiatek cruises into third round, Kostyuk knocks out Sakkari

Sports

Yashasvi, Tilak Varma earn maiden call-up as India name T20I squad for West Indies (ld)

Sports

Duleep Trophy Semi-finals: Kaverappa takes five-fer for South Zone; Sheth stages rescue act for West Zone

Sports

Footballer Jeakson Singh sparks off row by wrapping himself in Meitei flag after SAFF final

Sports

Golf: Pranavi Urs ready to tee off in Singapore Ladies Masters

Sports

Yashasvi, Tilak earn maiden call-up as India name T20I squad for West Indies

Sports

ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Shepherd's three-fer, King's century give West Indies first Super Six win

Sports

Indian Supercross Racing League announces Panchshil Racing as the first team franchise

Sports

China announce squad for FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports

Tammy Beaumont, Gardner and Matthews earn nominations for ICC Women's Player of the Month award

Sports

Manchester United sign England international Mason Mount from Chelsea

Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga, Travis Head and Sean Williams nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month award

Sports

'When people don't like a dismissal under Laws of Cricket, they cite Spirit of Cricket': Simon Taufel

Sports

Ashes 2023: Anderson rested as Woakes, Wood and Ali included in England playing XI for third Test

Sports

Ashes 2023: They’re going to attack, come extra hard at me, says Australia’s Todd Murphy

Sports

Paris Saint-Germain part ways with manager Christophe Galtier after one season

Sports

Bangladesh leave out Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque for women's T20I series against India

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US