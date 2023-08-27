scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Amit Shah congratulates Indian women's blind cricket team for winning gold

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket team for winning gold at the IBSA World Games-2023, held in Birmingham.

“Congratulations to the Indian women’s blind cricket team on winning the gold medal at the IBSA World Games-2023. They have not only created history but also carved a place in the inspiration of every Indian youth who dares to achieve what is extraordinary. My best wishes to them in their future endeavors,” he posted in his X handle on Sunday.

Indian Women’s blind cricket team on Saturday defeated Australia in the finals by nine wicket and won gold medal at the IBSA World Games.

IANS

bkm//kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Serie A: Milan crush Torino, Verona stun Roma
Next article
Sevilla stunned, Girona impress, Granada get off the mark
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US