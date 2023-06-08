Anurag Thakur to review India's preparedness for Asian Games during MOC meeting

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur will review India’s preparedness for the upcoming Asian Games during the 100th Mission Olympic Cell meeting.

The review meeting will take place as part of the two-day MOC meeting which is set to take place in Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on June 8 and 9.

The meeting will be attended by Kalyan Chaube, Joint Secretary, IOA, Adille Summariwala (President AFI) and various eminent athletes who are part of MOC including Gagan Narang, Anju Bobby George, Viren Rasquinha, Trupti Murgunde, Monalisa Mehta, Bhaichung Bhutia, among others, a media release informed on Wednesday.

The meeting will also have representatives from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Asian Games 2022 is set to take place from September 23 to October 8 this year in Hangzhou, China.

–IANS

ak/