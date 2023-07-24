scorecardresearch
Ashes 2023: Todd Murphy’s non-inclusion probably worked out to be a decent selection, says Nathan Lyon

By Agency News Desk

London, July 24 (IANS) Australia’s veteran spinner Nathan Lyon backed the decision to leave young off-spinner Todd Murphy out of the playing eleven for the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford, saying his non-inclusion worked as a decent selection as the visitors needed an additional batter in the rain-hit match.

Murphy’s exclusion from the playing eleven at Manchester took many by surprise, with the legendary Steve Waugh calling the decision as a “mistake” prior to the start of the match. But Lyon, who was ruled out of the Ashes due to a torn calf sustained at Lord’s, thought otherwise.

“It’s really hard for me to comment on that. You look at it now, obviously, they went off conditions based and with the forecast in mind with that selection. Having the extra batter in the second innings was pretty handy if they happened to get on last night, we had Alex Carey still waiting to come out and bat as well,” said Lyon to SEN Radio.

Before rain caused a draw at Manchester, Australia needed 61 runs to avoid a defeat. “All in all, it probably worked out to be a decent selection just off the back of having an extra batter when we needed it,” added Lyon.

With Australia retaining the Ashes due to the draw despite not playing a frontline spinner for the first time in 11-and-a-half years, The Oval’s reputation of being spin-friendly can back up Murphy’s case for inclusion for the fifth and final Test of the series.

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine voiced his support for Murphy’s return to the line-up for The Oval Test.

“I hope so. The weather for this week is not great either, but even with a rain-affected, shortened Test match, Moeen Ali was spinning the ball (for England). As wickets wear, the spinners come into it. Hopefully, Murphy comes back in.”

Paine also called for seamer Scott Boland’s return, despite him taking only two wickets in the series.

“I’d be having a good look at Starc and (Josh) Hazlewood for Scotty Boland if the wicket is like it was for the World Test Championship Final against India where Boland bowled amazingly. I’d certainly be looking to bring him in. For who though? I’ll just wait until we see the wicket.”

–IANS

nr/bsk

