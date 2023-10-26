Asian Para Games: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam secure bronze in men's doubles

Hangzhou, Oct 26 (IANS) Ace para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam secured bronze medals in men’s doubles SL3-SL4 category at the ongoing Asian Para Games, here on Thursday. World No1 Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam went down fighting to the Indonesian pair of Setiawan Fredy and Dwiyoko in a tight 3-game encounter. The Indians took the first set 22-20 and both the teams were not giving an inch and fighting tooth and nail for each and every point, the second set was also closely fought with the Indonesian pair claiming the game with a score of 21-23. In the decider, Pramod and Sukant couldn’t make a comeback and lost with a score of 12-21. The final score read 22-20, 21-23 and 12-21.

On the other hand, Sukant went down fighting to Malaysia’s Bin Burhanuddin Mohd Amin in the men’s singles SL4 category. The first set was close with little to choose from between the athletes. The Malaysian somehow managed to pip Sukant to claim the first set with a score of 23-21 and the second set with a score of 21-09.

In other matches, Suhas LY confirmed his place in the men’s SL4 final where he will face Malaysia’s Bin Burhanuddin Mohd Amin. Krishna Nagar defeated China’s Lin Naili to the final in the SH6 category.

Krishna Nagar and Solaimalai Sivarajan took the bronze in the SH6 men’s doubles category while Nitesh Kumar and Tarun reached the finals on the SL3-SL4 category. Chirag and Rajkumar secured their finals spot in men’s doubles SU5 category.

In the women’s category, Murugesan Thulasimathi also reached the singles SU5 final. Manisha Ramdass secured a bronze medal in SU 5 category. On the other hand, Nithya Sre secured a bronze in the SH 6 Women’s category.

Mansi Joshi and Murugesan Thulasimathi secured their final spot in SL3-SU5 women’s doubles category. Mandeep Kaur and Ramdass Manisha secured bronze medal in SL3-SU5 women’s doubles category.

–IANS

bc