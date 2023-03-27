scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Australia batter Cameron Bancroft joins Somerset for early County Championship season

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Australia batter Cameron Bancroft will be joining Somerset for the first four matches of the upcoming County Championship season in England, said the club in a statement on Monday.

Bancroft was due to join Somerset in 2018, but his involvement in the infamous Sandpaper gate scandal in Cape Town meant the contract was terminated for that season, and was replaced by compatriot Matthew Renshaw.

Bancroft was the leading run scorer in this year’s Sheffield Shield in Australia, amassing 945 runs at an average of 59.06 as Western Australia lifted the title. “I have thoroughly enjoyed the time that I’ve spent playing in England, and I’m excited to be heading back there with Somerset.”

“They are an outstanding Club who are looking to challenge in all formats again this year. I hope that I can help contribute to Somerset making a good start to the season in their pursuit of their County Championship goal. It would mean a huge amount to me to play a part in the 2023 team making history,” he said.

Bancroft last represented Australia during the 2019 Ashes and has previously played County Championship cricket for Durham and Gloucestershire. “We are pleased to have secured a player of Cameron’s quality for the opening matches of the campaign. With Matt Henry joining us later in the season we were keen to secure the services of a proven player for the opening four fixtures.”

“With a couple of our batters currently recovering from injury, we saw this as an opportunity to solidify our batting line up at a time of the year when runs will be at a premium.”

“During his recent spells within county cricket he has proved himself to be extremely proficient in English conditions and we are looking forward to adding his quality to our dressing room for those initial Championship matches,” said Andy Hurry, Somerset Director of Cricket.

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
WPL 2023: I'm sure we will have many more titles in the longer run, says Delhi's Shikha Pandey
Next article
Jonathan Majors accused of taking dangerous steroid on 'Creed 3' set after domestic violence arrest
This May Also Interest You
News

Nani on 'Dasara': This is the first mass film which will touch your heart

News

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are in love with the Approval of their families?

News

Jonathan Majors accused of taking dangerous steroid on 'Creed 3' set after domestic violence arrest

Sports

WPL 2023: I'm sure we will have many more titles in the longer run, says Delhi's Shikha Pandey

News

Prosenjit Chatterjee dedicates his 'Jubilee' look to his father Biswajeet

News

Jodhpur man who threatened Salman Khan sent to police custody till April 3

News

Dino James reveals why he doesn't have a stage name: I got a cool name already!

Sports

IBA delivers open letter to IOC chief, executive board on governance concerns

Sports

There aren't many players who are as hungry to score as I am: Sunil Chhetri

Health & Lifestyle

Anxiety post cardiac arrest more common in women than men: Study

Health & Lifestyle

61% Mumbaikars feel 'sleepy' at workplace, claims survey

News

Sanjeev Jotangia joins the cast of 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

News

Priyanka now serves on Executive Committee of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences' actors branch

News

Ravi Kishan reveals facing casting couch by woman who is 'big shot', offered 'coffee at night'

News

Japanese mom creates 'RRR' flip book to help her 7 year old son understand the film

Sports

Was a special innings to witness especially from the other end: Hendricks on de Kock's century

Sports

IPL 2023: Steve Smith leaves fans in confusion with 'joining exceptional and passionate team in India'

Sports

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India's riders gain more points in second race of 2023 ARRC, TTC

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US