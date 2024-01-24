HomeWorldSportsAustralian Open: Zverev ends Alcaraz Gland Slam semis run

Australian Open: Zverev ends Alcaraz Gland Slam semis run

Melbourne, Jan 24 (IANS) Alexander Zverev showcased his resilience and determination, outlasting the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4 in a thrilling quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2024.

The German sixth seed delivered one of his most impressive Grand Slam performances to secure a hard-fought victory over the young Spaniard.

The match took unexpected turns as Zverev dominated the first two sets with a commanding scoreline of 6-1, 6-3, putting him in a seemingly unassailable position. However, Alcaraz, displaying his fighting spirit, clawed his way back into the contest, winning the third set in a tiebreak.

Zverev, aiming to close out the match, faced a momentary setback as he failed to serve it out when leading two sets to love and 5-3 in the third. The young Spaniard seized the opportunity and forced a fourth set, extending the battle into the early hours of Thursday morning in Melbourne.

Undeterred by the setback, Zverev regrouped and steadied himself in the fourth set, eventually securing a hard-fought 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4 victory. The result propelled Zverev into his seventh Grand Slam semifinal and his second at Melbourne Park. His opponent in the semifinal showdown will be none other than world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.

In an earlier clash that added to the night’s drama, Medvedev triumphed over Hubert Hurkacz in a four-hour, five-set thriller. The intensity and drama of the quarterfinal battles at the Australian Open showcased the resilience, skill, and determination of the top players vying for a coveted spot in the final.

