Barca in Vallecas, Atletico at home to Mallorca in La Liga on Wednesday

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, April 25 (IANS) Wednesday brings another nerve-wracking day of football in La Liga, with the race to qualify for Europe and avoid relegation tighter than ever.

With Pedri and Frenkie de Jong back in action, FC Barcelona travel to Vallecas to defend their 11-point lead at the top of the table away to Rayo Vallecano.

After overcoming Atletico Madrid on Sunday, Barca will be confident, although Rayo can always be expected to play aggressively in front of their home fans.

Atletico Madrid’s defeat away to Barcelona was a setback to their chances of finishing second in the table, and Diego Simeone will be without midfielders Koke and Marcos Llorente for their home game against Mallorca, a Xinhua report said.

Mallorca secured their place in the elite for next season with a 3-1 win over Getafe at the weekend, and Wednesday could be a favorable moment to face Javier Aguirre’s side.

Defeat in Mallorca left Getafe deep in danger, and they play arguably the most significant game of Wednesday night when Almeria visit the south of Madrid.

Almeria’s 2-1 loss at home to Athletic Club Bilbao puts them a point behind Getafe. Defeat in Getafe could drop Almeria into the bottom three depending on Thursday’s results for Valencia and Espanyol.

There is little at stake when Celta entertain Elche. Celta are safe from relegation, while Elche are doomed to play in the second division next season with just 13 points all season, and that relegation could be confirmed mathematically this week.

The club are currently on their fourth permanent coach of the season, and have so far failed to take a point in the four games where Sebastian Beccacece has been at the helm.

Given club owner Christian Braganik’s lack of patience with his coaches, Beccacece might be a worried man.

Athletic Club Bilbao v Sevilla, Valencia v Valladolid, and Villarreal v Espanyol round off the midweek fixtures on Thursday.

–IANS

ak/

