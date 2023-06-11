scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'Best coach in the world': Haaland hails Pep Guardiola after Champions League triumph

By Agency News Desk

Istanbul, June 11 (IANS) Star striker Erling Haaland believes Manchester City’s UEFA Champions League triumph cemented Pep Guardiolas reputation as one of the great managers and he described City boss as the ‘best coach in world football’.

With a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan, thanks to Rodrigo’s strike midway through the second half, City were crowned European champions for the first time on Saturday night and they also secured the Treble, with Guardiola becoming the first men’s manager in history to achieve the feat on more than one occasion.

Guardiola has won 14 major trophies since joining the club in 2016. A collection comprising five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, one Champions League and two Community Shields.

“It’s such a big game, the pressure is unbelievable, you all know that. To work with Pep is really special. We have a good relationship and he’s helped me a lot. I look forward to developing even more.

I’m still young, I have a lot of years left. To be getting trained by him every day, the best coach in the world, it’s a good place to be,” Haaland was quoted as saying by the club’s website.

Reflecting on the Champions League title win, the City striker admitted the achievement exceeded all of his expectations at such a young age.

“Unbelievable. In my wildest dreams I would never think of this as a 22-year-old me to be honest. But it shows that it’s possible for a guy from a small town in Norway. This also gives, I think, motivation to other young people in my same kind of situation playing football in the indoor hall in my hometown,” Haaland said.

“We have to defend what we achieved this season. That’s how it works. In a month, two months everything is forgotten and we have to attack it again,” he added.

Haaland was the top scorer in the competition this season managing 12 goals and one assist, registering five of his goals in the group stage with the remainder coming in the knockout stages.

The 22-year-old ended the 2022/23 season with 52 goals in 53 games in all competitions. Apart from his feats in the Champions League, the Norwegian struck 36 league goals for City, breaking the previous Premier League record set by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer.

He became the first player in the English top flight to score 50 goals in a season in all competitions since 1931 as City scooped the league and FA Cup, before completing an historic treble by overcoming Inter in the Champions League final.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Even moderate alcohol intake can raise risk for over 60 diseases: Study
Next article
Aamir, Hrithik, Rajkummar attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehndi
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA includes coaches Gyan Singh, Ashok Garg in wrestling's ad-hoc committee

Technology

Jio working to grow fast Internet, digital services to remote areas in India

News

Aamir, Hrithik, Rajkummar attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehndi

Sports

WTC Final: 'Hopefully I don't get dropped too much in the future', says Australia's Travis Head

Sports

WTC Final: Shastri, Ponting, Akram give Australia slight advantage over India

News

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s ‘Pathaan’ dubbed for Russia, CIS countries; to release on July 13

Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid can impact fatigue, quality of life worse than some cancers: Study

Sports

Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India storm into semis with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei

Technology

Intel introduces 2 new GPUs with Dolby Vision support

News

Swara Bhasker announces her pregnancy with Fahad Ahmad

News

Rasika Dugal begins shooting for new web series in Udaipur

Technology

Twitter to soon start paying creators for ads served in replies: Musk

Technology

Apple Vision Pro headset not the one I want: Zuckerberg

Technology

Users can now create desktop shortcut for Google Password Manager

Sports

'I'm going to try to avoid in the future is to have melatonin pills and naps before matches', says Tsitsipas

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgn enjoys with her friends at Beyonce’s Renaissance concert

Sports

Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh assert won't take 10 secs to leave their jobs; claim agitation will go on

Sports

WTC Final: We can chase 450 or more, says Shardul Thakur

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US