Border Gavaskar Trophy: Hazelwood ruled out of last two Tests due to injury

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood was on Monday ruled out of the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series against India due to his injury.

Australia coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that Hazlewood is flying home to continue his rehabilitation from an Achilles complaint, crciket.com.au reported.

The injury which Hazelwood sustained in Sydney last month, had sidelined him from the first two Tests in India.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has also flown back to Sydney due to a serious family illness but is expected to return for the third Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series in Indore. Australia are yet to decide on whether to send David Warner home after the veteran opener was subbed out of the second Test in Delhi because of concussion.

“He’s still sore at the moment. We’re in no rush to make any decisions at this point in time around Davey,” coach McDonald was quoted by ABC news.

“It will be basically how sore and how functional it (his elbow) is as to what decision we make with him and then the length of the injury,” he added.

Meanwhile, visitors have better news as Cameron Green is expected to be 100 percent fit for the third Test having come very close to playing in Delhi while Mitchell Starc is also in line to play.

India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after claiming an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with its six-wicket win in Delhi. Australia lost the first Test in Nagpur by an innings and 32 runs.

The third Test begins on March 1 at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

–IANS

bc/ak