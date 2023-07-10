scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Canada Open 2023: Sindhu, Lakshya advance to second round; Sai Praneeth bows out

By Agency News Desk

Calgary (Canada), July 6 (IANS) Indian badminton players P.V. Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the second round of the Canada Open 2023 BWF Super 500 event after winning their respective matches, here.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu registered a comfortable 21-16, 21-9 win over world No.62 Talia Ng of Canada in the opening round on Wednesday night.

Sindhu and Talia went toe-to-toe in the early stages. With the scores tied at 13-all, the Indian ace unleashed a series of smashes to gain the upper hand and pocketed the opening game.

The 28-year-old Sindhu carried the momentum into the second game as she led Talia Ng 4-0 early on. The Canadian offered a brief resistance to reduce the gap to 6-5. However, the local shuttler failed to match the Indian’s intensity as Sindhu bagged seven consecutive points and wrapped up the match with ease.

Sindhu, the world No.15 in the latest women’s singles rankings, will next play Japan’s world No. 27 Natsuki Nidaira in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games 2022 champion Lakshya stunned world No.4 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand 21-18, 21-15 in a hard-fought first-round men’s singles match.

Lakshya and second seed Vitidsarn were closely matched in the first game. Both shuttlers were involved in an intense battle but Indian held his nerve to take the lead. The second game was also a closely-fought affair. However, Lakshya raised his game in the final exchanges and sealed the encounter in 38 minutes.

In the other men’s singles matches, India’s B Sai Praneeth crashed out after losing 12-21, 17-21 to Brazil’s Ygor Coelho, who will be Lakshya’s opponent in the second round.

Another Indian badminton player Gadde Ruthvika Shivani lost 12-21, 3-21 to Thailand’s Supanida Katethong in the first round of the women’s singles.

Earlier, Commonwealth Games 2014 gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap had bowed out in the men’s singles qualifying round on Tuesday.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
MLC franchises pick one domestic player each through a wildcard draft
Next article
SA20: Moeen Ali to play for Jo’burg Super Kings as teams announce players for 2024 season
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Pawan Sehrawat reveals his captaincy style after leading India to Asian Kabaddi Championships title

Sports

SA20: Moeen Ali to play for Jo’burg Super Kings as teams announce players for 2024 season

Sports

MLC franchises pick one domestic player each through a wildcard draft

Sports

Tamim Iqbal announces shock international retirement just three months before ODI World Cup

Sports

Mumbai City FC announce signing of Spanish defender Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo

Sports

Chennaiyin FC sign promising goalkeeper Prateek, defender Sachu Siby for upcoming season

Sports

We are not a sporting nation. Missing bronze medal at Rio Olympics was very painful, says Sania Mirza

Sports

Hockey India distributes equipment worth over Rs 8cr to state member units, hockey academies

Sports

National 2W Racing C'ship: New generation of riders likely to push seniors hard in Round 2

Sports

One of the most cherished wickets was that of Maxwell: T. Natarajan

Sports

La Liga: Five things you may not know about new Barcelona star Inigo Martinez

Sports

Real Kabaddi Season 3 to kick start in September 2023

Sports

Zaka Ashraf appointed chairman of new PCB management committee

Sports

FIH Pro League: Indian men finish fourth as Spain beat Germany in final match of 2022-23 season

Sports

Paris Saint-Germain replace head coach Galtier with Luis Enrique

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic, Swiatek reach third round; Tsitsipas outlasts Thiem to set up Murray clash

Sports

Big Bash League unveils 40-match schedule, new IPL playoffs-style Finals Series for 13th season

Sports

Wimbledon: Medvedev advances to second round, Fritz survives Hanfmann scare

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US