Chelsea draws Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City win in Premier League opening weekend

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 14 (IANS) Chelsea and Liverpool played to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in an intriguing Premier League opener.

With Mauricio Pochettino making his Chelsea managerial debut and new additions to their squad, the Blues started slowly. Liverpool asserted dominance early, with a rejuvenated Luis Diaz capitalising on Mohamed Salah’s precise cross from the right, reports Xinhua.

Chelsea gradually found their rhythm and equalized when Axel Disasi capitalized on questionable defending, netting a goal in the 37th minute. A potentially goal-bound effort from Ben Chilwell was later deemed offside. Both teams showed glimpses of brilliance, but their performances hinted at the need for more reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

While Brentford and Tottenham both missed key forwards, the teams showcased an exhilarating 2-2 draw, with all goals recorded in the first half. Tottenham’s new coach Ange Postecoglou watched his side go ahead in the 11th minute, but Brentford responded swiftly with goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa. Emerson leveled for Spurs during first-half stoppage time, with the match surprisingly not seeing further goals.

Arsenal began their season with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium, spurred by goals from Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka. Despite dominating early on, Mikel Arteta’s men conceded a late goal by Taiwo Awoniyi but managed to fend off further threats.

Newcastle United dazzled in their season opener, trouncing Aston Villa 5-1. New recruits Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes made their marks, while Alexander Isak netted twice and Callum Wilson also found the back of the net.

Brighton, despite notable player changes, outclassed newly-promoted Luton Town 4-1 at home. Solly March, Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra, and young talent Evan Ferguson tallied goals, with Luton’s lone consolation coming from a Carlton Morris penalty.

Sheffield United got a taste of Premier League intensity, falling 1-0 to Crystal Palace, who dominated possession and ultimately found their winner through Odsonne Edouard in the 49th minute.

West Ham looked poised to secure three points against Bournemouth due to Jarrod Bowen’s 51st-minute brilliance, but Dominic Solanke’s timely 82nd-minute response ensured a draw on Andoni Iraola’s managerial debut for Bournemouth.

Everton rued missed opportunities as Bobby Decordova-Reid’s 75th-minute finish handed Fulham a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Manchester City, with Erling Haaland netting twice, commenced their title defense impressively, defeating the newly-promoted Burnley 3-0. Rodri added the third, but Burnley’s performance indicated they might be the most prepared among the promoted teams for Premier League challenges.

