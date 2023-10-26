scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

China secure victory at Asian Mountain Bike C'ship, qualify for Paris Olympics

In a thrilling display of athleticism and determination, China emerged victorious in the cross-country relay race to clinc

By Agency News Desk
China secure victory at Asian Mountain Bike C'ship, qualify for Paris Olympics
China secure victory at Asian Mountain Bike C'ship, qualify for Paris Olympics - pic courtesy news agency

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 26 (IANS) In a thrilling display of athleticism and determination, China emerged victorious in the cross-country relay race to clinch the first gold at the 28th Senior & 14th Junior Asian Mountain Bike Championship currently underway in the scenic hill station at Ponmudi near here.

This championship, which is being held inside a tea estate, serves as a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Chinese contingent comprising elite riders Liu Xiangjing, Ma Ka’che and Chen Keyu, along with Bada’an Shiqu from the junior category and Wang Xili from the U-23 category, delivered a spectacular performance to secure the gold.

Their victory was hard-fought, with Japan taking an early lead and displaying dominance in the first two laps of the relay. However, China’s cyclists exhibited resilience and exceptional teamwork to ultimately seize the gold by a narrow margin in the final lap. Japan claimed the silver, while Kazakhstan secured the bronze.

Nine nations participated in this eventwith India finishing seventh.

The events listed for Friday include the women’s elite division downhill final followed by the men’s elite downhill final. Winners in these categories will earn ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

OnSaturday,the cyclists will battle it out in the U-23 and junior categories in both men’s and women’s cross-country events.

–IANS

sg/arm

15
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men’s, Women’s team outclass Bihar and Karnataka to march into semis of National Games
Next article
Rare heart condition forces US woman with ‘no pulse’ to live on ‘batteries’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US