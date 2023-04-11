scorecardresearch
Expect a good crowd throughout the Super Cup: IM Vijayan

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Indian football legend IM Vijayan who built his way as a footballer in Kerala, the venue for the Super Cup expects the tournament to witness packed stadiums throughout the duration of the competition.

Vijayan who is regarded as one of the greatest players in India feels hosting the tournament in Kerala and especially in the Malabar region was a big boost to the football-crazy people there.

“There had been no tournaments here for a long time. Now, AIFF has decided to host a big one here, the Super Cup. The best clubs in India – from the Hero ISL and the Hero I-League participate here,” Vijayan told AIFF.

“What makes me happy is that it’s being hosted in the Malabar region – in Manjeri and Kozhikode. I expect a good crowd throughout the tournament. For both home teams – Kerala Blasters and Gokulam Kerala – it’s a great chance to play some good games and be valuable players for the future.” he added.

Kerala Blasters FC got off to a winning start with their 3-1 win over Hero I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab FC. However, Gokulam Kerala endured a tough evening against reigning Hero ISL champions ATK Mohun Bagan who ran out 5-1 winners.

Vijayan, though, believes the Hero Super Cup will help the I-League sides gain experience by playing against their ISL counterparts.

“We all know that Gokulam are a great side. They’ve beaten some ISL sides in previous tournaments. Calicut is their home, where they enjoy great support,” he said.

“Gokulam and the Hero I-League teams could use the Super Cup as a good stepping stone to the ISL,” he added.

The Blasters are in action again on Wednesday when they take on Sreenidi Deccan while Gokulam Kerala play on Friday when they face FC Goa.

–IANS

cs

