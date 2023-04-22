scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Failing in ICC World Cup finals the only blemish in Sachin's glorious careeR

By Agency News Desk

<br>Tendulkar won the World Cup, innumerable Man of the Match and Series awards, scored the first-ever ODI double ton, made the highest number of centuries, the highest number of runs, most caps for the country… he did it all but his critics, which are very less in numbers, also keep reminding fans about his failures on big days.

No doubt, Sachin carried the burden of pressure and expectations of Indian cricket fans throughout his career but he also failed on a few days, when the country wanted him to lead from the front with the bat and win it for Team India.

One such day was March 23, 2003, when India played an intimidating Australia in the ICC World Cup Final in Johannesburg. The Sourav Ganguly-led Indian cricket team was on a roll in that World Cup in South Africa, where they reached the final with just one defeat in the tournament.

With more than 600 runs coming from his bat, Sachin also looked really hungry to win the title in his fourth ICC World Cup.

On a batting friendly pitch in the summit clash, skipper Ganguly took a surprising decision to bowl first. The Australian team hammered the Indian bowlers in all parts of the ground to post a mammoth of a total of 359 runs on board.

Chasing a huge total of 360 runs for victory, the whole country was banking on Sachin to score big, but he failed miserably in the final, scoring just 4 runs in five deliveries and getting out to Glenn McGrath.

Virender Sehwag, with his fighting 82, tried his best but India eventually lost that final by a huge margin of 125 runs.

Another big day when Sachin failed to play a big innings was the 2011 World Cup final against neighbours Sri Lanka. It was Sachin’s home ground Wankhede and his sixth and final World Cup as well, so naturally the expectations were very high.

While chasing a total of 275 runs, Tendulkar again failed to deliver at the grandest stage and got out to Lasith Malinga on 18 runs. It was Gambhir’s 97 and skipper MS Dhoni’s 91 which led India to their second World Cup title after 28 long years, also fulfilling Sachin’s dream to win the ICC trophy.

Though Dhoni-led India won the T20 World Cup in 2007 but before that Indian cricket also saw one of its darkest phases in the same year. India’s horror show and group stage exit in the 50-over World Cup in West Indies in 2007 sparked uproar in the country.

Almost everyone expected 2003 World Cup finalist India, which was full of superstars to beat a relatively weaker Bangladesh in a Group B match in Port of Spain but the much-famed batting lineup shattered like a pack of cards.

Batting first, India lost wickets at regular wickets and Tendulkar made just 7 off 26 deliveries, with the team bundling out for a scant 191. In reply, the Bangladesh team finished the match with five wickets in hand, causing a major upset in the cricketing world.

Tendulkar, who turns 50 in a couple of days, is fondly called a "God of Cricket" but his failures on these rare days proves that he is also a human after all and not everyday is a sunny day. And it’s not like that Sachin always failed at big events.

His numerous Test innings, his historic knock of 91 in the final of Commonwealth Bank Series against mighty Australia in 2008 and many other knocks show that he also had a fair amount of success at crucial games for India. And who can forget that epic ‘Desert Storm’ knock in Sharjah against Australia in the tri-series, which made Tendulkar ‘immortal’.

–IANS<br>ak/ksk/<br>

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
On World Earth Day, TV actors share their best ideas on saving nature
Next article
Elon Musk-run Tesla wins Autopilot crash case in US
This May Also Interest You
Technology

PM Modi discusses India's tech-powered transformations with Apple CEO

News

Lizzo says she is 'the beauty standard' as she celebrates her body

Sports

IPL 2023: There might be a Jhulan or Harman in the stands, says Nita Ambani as 19,000 girls witness MI-KKR clash

Health & Lifestyle

Severe Covid raises risk of life-threatening heart rhythm problem by 16x

Technology

Hyundai Mobis develops world's 1st rollable vehicle display

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 'sticker maker' tool to everyone on iOS

Lyrics

Tulsi Kumar – Awaara (Truly Konnected) Song Lyrics

Sports

Barca president denies 7-million-euro payments attempted to influence referees

Technology

Long Covid severity may be similar to flu: Study

Sports

IPL 2023: Rashid Khan was completely caught off the guard, says Sangakkara to Samson

Sports

IPL 2023: CSK win toss, opt to bowl first against SRH

News

Sheehan Kapahi takes football training for his role in 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

Technology

Twitter adds more 'govt-funded' labels to global media, faces outcry

Technology

Twitter rival Koo lets go 30% of staff over course of the year amid global slowdown

News

Ram Charan and wife's special Oscar video hits record views

News

So what if Salman Khan’s 58

News

Aneri Vajani on role in 'Shehar Mai Bewafa': It was fun to play a part that demanded subtly negative vibe

News

Adnan, Aditi express gratitude as 'Katha Ankahee' completes 100 episodes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US