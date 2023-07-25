scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Teenager Caicedo scores in Colombia's win over South Korea

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, July 25 (IANS) Teenager Linda Caicedo scored on her FIFA Women’s World Cup debut on Tuesday as Colombia earned a pivotal 2-0 win over South Korea, here.

In sunny conditions, 18-year-old phenom Caicedo lived up to the hype when she bagged Colombia’s second goal late in the first half.

After breaking down the left, Caicedo cut back inside and fired outside the box, as goalkeeper Yoon Young-geul botched a save above her head and the ball fell over the line.

It was an especially heartwarming moment for Caicedo, who had survived ovarian cancer at the age of 15, a Xinhua report said.

Becoming the first teenager to score at this year’s tournament, Caicedo doubled Colombia’s lead after Catalina Usme had converted a penalty in the 30th minute.

South Korea were outplayed for most of the first half, unable to penetrate a dogged Colombia defence. Their best chance came in stoppage time when Lee Geum-min’s header was denied by a diving save from Colombia goalkeeper Catalina Perez.

Struggling to muster clear-cut chances in the second half, South Korea coach Colin Bell inserted 16-year-old United States-born attacker Casey Phair in the 78th minute. She became the youngest player at a men’s or women’s World Cup, but was unable to produce any heroics.

Colombia joined world No. 2 Germany with three points in Group H.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google Docs to now automatically add line numbers
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google Docs to now automatically add line numbers

News

Julian Sands' cause of death deemed 'undetermined', weeks after his remains found

News

Shefali had an epic reply after sons asked her to wear branded clothes as she's an actor

News

Heist, comedy, drama with dash of astrology come alive in 'Choona' trailer

News

‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Gen V’ explosive teaser trailer revealed

News

How screenwriter in Ria Nalavade helped define her UP65 character

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan says to Jiya Shankar, “Yeh Devil.. Angel ke pyaar mein kyun padh raha hai?”

News

Trevor Noah to make India debut with tour: One of the most exciting countries in world

Sports

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty rise to career-best world No. 2 ranking

News

‘The Storyteller’ wins the German Star of India 2023 Audience Award at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out channels to more countries

News

Netflix subscribers are willing to pay an extra cost, but…

News

Khushi Dubey's looks in 'Aashiqana 4' is inspired from Nancy Rue novels

News

Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman In Me' delayed due to bizarre legal troubles

Technology

Instagram back after brief global outage

News

‘Choona’ trailer: An epic heist comedy drama

News

Vaibhav Tatwawadi on working with Vipul Shah in ‘Commando’ series: Renowned for his exceptional directing skills

Technology

SpaceX rocket made a hole in ionosphere: US space physicist

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US