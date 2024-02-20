'From King Kohli to Prince Kohli': Social media flooded with congratulatory messages on birth of Akaay

Mohali, Feb 20 (IANS) Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed they’ve become parents a second time over and congratulatory messages are flooding from all corners of the World.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wrote on X: “And then there are four. Many congratulations to Anushka and Virat, and a big welcome to the youngest member of the RCB family, Akaay. This is such a happy news and India will sleep well tonight.”

Punjab Kings stated: “From King Kohli to Prince Kohli — a new chapter begins! Sending heartfelt congratulations to Virat Kohli and family on their bundle of joy.”

The couple on Tuesday announced that they have welcomed a baby boy on February 15. Anushka took to Instagram and revealed that they have named the boy Akaay, which in Turkish means ‘The lighting moon’.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time,” read the post.

Rajasthan Royals wrote: “Everything is Akaay.”

Interestingly, Kohli’s one-time RCB teammate AB de Villiers had, in a video on his YouTube channel, let the cat out of the bag when he said that Virat and Anushka were expecting their second child. He later retracted his statement and said it was a result of a misunderstanding.

–IANS

cs/bsk/