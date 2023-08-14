He will be discussed by the selectors: Robin Uthappa vouches for Tilak Varma's inclusion in ODI WC squad

Lauderhill, (USA), Aug 14 (IANS) Former India batter Robin Uthappa believes that the selection of young batter Tilak Varma in the ODI World Cup squad will be a topic of discussion among the national selectors and team management.

Varma, who is yet to make his ODI debut, has emerged as India’s standout performer in the T20I series during his inaugural international tour. His remarkable performance has garnered widespread appreciation, amassing 173 runs across the 5-match T20I series in the West Indies. His seamless adaptation to the international stage has not gone unnoticed.

“Yeah. Certainly, he will be discussed by the selectors as well, because you want to look at someone who can serve the team for a long time. He seems like he’s got a pretty good head on his shoulders, and he goes about his business in a very diligent way,” said Uthappa while speaking to Jio Cinema after the conclusion of the T20I series against West Indies.

“We know that he’s someone who can be responsible. And even today, the kind of partnership he stitched up after the first two wickets fell, you saw him taking on responsibility, which is quite nice,” Uthappa added.

Given the challenges faced by India’s middle order due to injuries suffered by KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer, coupled with Suryakumar Yadav’s difficulties in ODIs, there’s a possibility that Tilak might emerge as an unexpected last-minute addition to the World Cup squad.

Robin Uthappa also highlighted that Tilak’s inclusion in the Indian ODI team would be enhanced by his capability to provide a part-time spin bowling alternative.

On Sunday in a series decider, the 20-year-old dismissed Nicholas Pooran off just the second delivery of his international career. Additionally, he came close to dismissing another key batter, Brandon King, but was unable to grasp a return catch.

“Then when you get the ball, like, you know, I’ll try and go for it. Try and get a wicket. He got a wicket. He almost got two; he would’ve, had he taken that catch, the return catch. In that sense, the stuff is there. And the fact that he’s a left-hander,” said Uthappa.

