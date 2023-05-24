scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'He's clearly in our plans', Australia coach McDonald backs Warner to make an impact in WTC final, Ashes

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Australia men’s head coach Andrew McDonald has backed David Warner to retain his spot at the top of the order, insisting he can play a significant part during the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and Ashes series with England.

Despite being named in Australia’s squad for the World Test Championship final and the first two Ashes Tests, Warner’s inclusion in the latter matches seemed uncertain as selection chief George Bailey did not provide a clear answer when asked about the opener’s chances of playing.

Warner passed fifty just once in his last 15 Test innings before his dominant double-century against South Africa at the MCG during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne last year.

He registered scores of 1, 10 and 15 in India during Border Gavaskar Trophy before being sent home to recover from a fractured elbow in February this year.

But McDonald has thrown his support behind the experienced left-hander and believes he can make a healthy contribution across the hectic six-Test schedule that includes the WTC final and Ashes series.

“We’re optimistic with what Dave’s got left, we picked him in the squad and we feel he’s going to play a really significant part in the Ashes and the World Test Championship final,” McDonald told SEN on Wednesday as quoted by cricket.com.au

“That’s why he’s on the plane. We think he’s got some good games left in him,” he said.

Asked what selectors had told Warner about his spot for the Ashes, the head coach said: “He’s an important part of that squad. And if he wasn’t, then we would have had a clear checkpoint (to pick a new squad) after the World Test Championship.

“That’s not the case… He’s clearly in our plans, and he’s ready to go. We’re in constant contact with him. He knows exactly where he sits with us.”

Warner looked to be in reasonable touch when scoring 516 runs from 14 IPL matches with the Delhi Capitals this year.

McDonald said he was buoyed by Warner’s form at the 2023 IPL and was quick to point out the 36-year-old’s successful haul of five half-centuries and 416 runs against England during Australia’s 2015 Ashes series in England.

“You can draw on some positive experiences in England in 2015 … he was averaging mid-40s. He’s had success there. It’s not as though he hasn’t had success in those conditions,” said McDonald.

“So we’re backing him to draw on everything that he’s got. Leading into the Boxing Day Test, the doomsday people were out there then as well. He’s got still plenty to draw upon.

“We saw early in the IPL a trend up in terms of his form there – he started slow, the doubters were out again around his game, and then he was able to rebound and respond. He’s in a good head space. I spoke to him as recently as yesterday, and he’s ready to go. He’s really excited to get back into the camp,” he added.

The World Test Championship final against India at The Oval commences on June 7, with the first Ashes Test in Birmingham from June 16.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Inayat Sood debuts on Netflix with crime thriller ‘Scoop’
Next article
CSD, RFEF, LaLiga join forces in campaign against racism
This May Also Interest You
Sports

CSD, RFEF, LaLiga join forces in campaign against racism

News

Inayat Sood debuts on Netflix with crime thriller ‘Scoop’

News

Anurag Kashyap was 'very adamant' on getting Sunny's laugh right in 'Kennedy'

News

Anurag asks Vikram Motwane at Grand Theatre Lumiere: 'Daaru pilaayega kya?'

Technology

Capgemini launches 6G research lab in India

News

Pawan Singh, Smrity Sinha starrer ‘Bewafa Sanam’ on JioCinema

Technology

Top S.Korean mobile carriers fined $25.4 mn for false ads on 5G speed

News

Gulshan Devaiah reacts on Nawazuddin's depression comment: 'Dritharashtra, Gandhari syndrome'

Sports

Lajong on cloud nine, proud to represent Meghalaya in I-League again

News

'School of Lies' trailer: A missing school boy sets chain of events in motion unravelling dark secrets

News

Rajeev Sen says he was offered 'Bigg Boss OTT 2,' but turned it down

Sports

IPL 2023: Happy for Dhoni, would be nice to meet him in the final, says Hardik

Sports

Jetlee, son of 'dhaba' owner, ready to shine his sword in Lucknow

Technology

Tesla will pick new factory location this year, India a contender: Musk

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Dhoni can keep prolonging his career due to Impact Player rule', says Dwayne Bravo

Sports

Paris 2024: Number of opening ceremony spectators still undefined

Technology

HP introduces new 'Laser printers' for home, small businesses in India

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I have 8-9 months to decide', says Dhoni on retirement talks

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US