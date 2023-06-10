scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'History is always hovering over me', says Djokovic as he nears his 23rd Grand Slam title

By Agency News Desk

Paris, June 10 (IANS) Novak Djokovic, who moved within one win of a record 23rd major trophy by defeating World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final at French Open, said that history is always something that’s hovering over him and he is just thinking about winning the next match.

Djokovic on Friday pulled away from the physically ailing Spaniard after a pulsating opening two sets to clinch a four-set triumph and move to the brink of history.

The Serbian will face Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final in order to move ahead of Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam titles race.

“Pressure is always on my shoulders, so it’s not going to be different. But it’s part of my sport, part of my life, all that I do. I think that having pressure is a privilege. But it’s a source of motivation, as well. Great motivation to play well and to reach Sunday,” Djokovic was quoted as saying by ATP Tour.

“Before the tournament I was saying that of course for me Roland Garros is a Grand Slam, and it’s the most important tournament on this surface. So I was well-prepared so that I would be in this position, so that I would be ready for this battle to win this other Grand Slam title.

I hope that I’ll play my best tennis level on Sunday. The only thing I can say now is that I’m very focused. History is always something that’s hovering over me, but I’m very happy to be in this position to write history of this sport, but I’m just thinking about winning the next match,” he added.

Djokovic produced some of his best tennis of the fortnight in Paris early against Alcaraz, but the Spaniard had struck back to level the pair’s semi-final at one-set-all when he began to suffer from a debilitating cramp that severely hindered his movement on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In true champion style, Djokovic stayed focused on his own game to clinch a comfortable victory in a match that had seemed set to become a Roland Garros classic.

“I have experienced that several times,” said Djokovic, when asked about Alcaraz’s post-match self-assessment that the tension of the encounter had contributed to his physical issues.

“Early in my career I was struggling quite a bit physically. I can understand the emotions and circumstances that affect you mentally and emotionally. Being in one of the greatest tournaments of the world, [and] maybe for the first time in his career he was expected to win. He was maybe not an underdog, chasing the title and trying to win against a favourite. It was probably the other way around. So maybe that affected him. As he said, it probably did,” he added.

The 36-year-old Djokovic was in no doubt that 2022 US Open champion Alcaraz would soon come again on the Grand Slam stage, and likened the Spaniard’s tribulations on the Parisian clay to some that he went through earlier in his own career.

“It’s a part of the learning curve. It’s part of the experience. He’s only 20. So, he’s got plenty of time,” said Djokovic, who had to wait three years between winning his first major title and his second.

“He’s shown so much maturity in the last couple of years. He appeared on the scene, just a few years ago, winning his first title, and only a year later he wins his first Grand Slam, and he becomes No. 1.

“I have tremendous respect for that, and he’s got a great coach, a great team of people around him. The career will be his. His career will be very successful if he manages obviously to keep healthy, because the game is there,” he added.

–IANS

ak/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
NASA mission to avert 'internet apocalypse' that could pause online access for months
Next article
Munawar says late Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind his song 'Madari'
This May Also Interest You
News

Poorna Jagannathan talks about ‘Never Have I Ever’ breaking Asian stereotypes

Fashion & Lifestyle

Jennifer Coolidge regrets pursuing guys instead of focusing on career during early fame

Fashion & Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her white high slit gown looks like a goddess and poses with Zendaya at an event

Technology

Twitter to soon start paying creators for ads served in replies: Musk

News

'Rafuchakkar' director recalls shooting in Nainital amid 8L people

News

How Diljit Dosanjh inspired Sonam Bajwa be more active on social media

Sports

French Open: Djokovic defeats ailing Alcaraz to reach final

Sports

CLOSE-IN: India needed to play a few practice games before WTC Final (IANS column)

Sports

French Open: Swiatek starts favourite against giant-killer Muchova in women's final

Sports

Kerala Blasters 'temporarily pause' women's football team's activities

Sports

WTC Final: As long as you are prepared to have a good grind you can have success as a batter, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Ibrahimovic announces retirement from football

Technology

Bing Image Creator now supported in all chat modes

News

What can we expect from the new ‘Flash’ movie

Technology

YouTube testing new connectivity feature for Nest speakers on Music app

Sports

FIH allocates Olympic Qualifiers to Spain, China; to introduce Junior World Rankings

Technology

Instagram's story icon size suddenly gets huge, users react

Sports

French Open: Zverev downs Dimitrov, to face Etcheverry in quarters

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US