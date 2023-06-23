scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

I got asked for England Test coach role before Brendon McCullum, reveals Ricky Ponting

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting has revealed that he was approached for the role of England Test team head coach prior to Brendon McCullum’s appointment.

Following England’s resounding 4-0 defeat in the Ashes series held in Australia in early 2022, significant changes were implemented within the team management. Head coach Chris Silverwood, batting mentor Graham Thorpe, and managing director Ashley Giles all faced dismissal from their respective jobs.

Additionally, Joe Root decided to relinquish his role as captain.

Ponting revealed Rob Key, who assumed the role of director of men’s cricket for the England Cricket Board, approached Ponting to discuss the coaching opportunity.

“I actually got asked before Brendon took the job, there you go. You guys might be the first to find that out — but I did take some calls from Robert Key as soon as he took over that job,” Ponting told Guerilla Cricket.

“But I’m just not ready for a full-time international coaching job, where I’m at in my life. Having travelled as much as I have, with young kids now I just don’t want to be away as much as I was,” he said.

“And even talking to Brendon, his family is only just arriving today. When you’ve got kids that are in school, moving them around, that’s not what I want to do.”

When new Test skipper Ben Stokes and coach McCullum took over the reins, England adopted an aggressive and fearless brand of cricket dubbed ‘Bazball’.

Under the Bazball approach of rattling up boundaries and using aggressive fields and early declarations, England have witnessed a remarkable transformation in Test cricket, having won 11 of their 13 Tests and not lost a single series yet.

The Ashes defeat at Edgbaston was just the third loss England have suffered in 14 Tests since McCullum was appointed in May last year.

Before Bazball, England had secured just one win in 17 Tests under former mentor Chris Silverwood.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Scarlett Johansson says her husband took care of baby Cosmo while shooting ‘Asteroid City’
Next article
Global Chess League: SG Alpine Warriors to get $200,000 if they win the title
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

US FDA okays 1st gene therapy for young kids with rare muscular dystrophy

Sports

Global Chess League: SG Alpine Warriors to get $200,000 if they win the title

Fashion & Lifestyle

Scarlett Johansson says her husband took care of baby Cosmo while shooting ‘Asteroid City’

News

Kajol’s ‘Noyonika’ is ‘every woman’s core’

News

'The Last of Us' co-creator Craig Mazin says Matthew McConaughey was also in talks to star as Joel

News

Isha Talwar to star in OTT series 'Chamak' exploring Punjab's pop music industry

Technology

AI to drive advancements in cancer diagnoses: Report

News

Kim Petras reveals what Madonna whispered to her before Grammys performance

Technology

Chrome to convert images to text for PDFs it can read aloud

News

Priscilla Presley is ‘excited’ for Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ biopic

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers focus on cancer drugs to fight against malaria

Health & Lifestyle

Global diabetes cases to soar to 1.3 billion by 2050: Lancet

News

Catch Satinder Sartaaj drop some French lyrics in his upcoming Punjabi single ‘Paris Di Jugni’!

Sports

Ashes 2023: If Australia are honest they'll realise they need to change their approach, says Ollie Robinson

News

Leo first look out: Vijay seen wielding a bloody sledgehammer with an angry expression

News

Jannat Zubair says she would any day choose acting over singing

News

Jennifer Lawrence says Method actors make her ‘nervous’

Sports

Robert Samuels appointed West Indies women's team for series against Ireland

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US