scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IND v AUS: Opener David Warner ruled out of last two Tests due to elbow fracture

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Australias player availability for the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series has taken another blow with left-handed opener David Warner ruled out of last two Tests due to elbow fracture.

Warner was initially ruled out of the second Test in New Delhi due to a concussion caused by a blow on his helmet off India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the tenth over, after having taken a blow to his elbow.

He was then replaced by left-handed batter Matthew Renshaw as a concussion substitute in New Delhi, and with x-rays confirming Warner has also sustained a hairline fracture in the elbow, he has now been ruled out of the last two Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad and will now return home to Sydney with his family. Warner had made only 26 runs from his three innings in the first two Tests against India.

Cricket Australia (CA) said in an official statement on Tuesday that Warner is now expected to be available for three ODIs in India, starting from March 17 in Mumbai.

“David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas Test tour of India and will return home. Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture.”

“After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series. It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series,” they said.

Australia have already lost fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for the tour due to his left Achilles issue. Leg spinner Mitchell Swepson is due to re-join the Test squad after flying home post the first Test in Nagpur due to the birth of his first child.

Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are expected to be fit to play in the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, starting from March 1.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
Covid vaccination linked to fewer cardiac events: Indian-American scientist
Next article
ALERT! Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh together on screen on OTT… check out
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Mighty Australia stand between India and ticket to the final (preview)

Sports

Real Madrid pay injury price for Anfield win

News

Naga Chaitanya launches teaser of Ugram

News

Naga Chaitanya launches teaser of Ugram

News

'Nothing has changed after marriage' for Masaba Gupta

News

Movie-to-museum project for 'Mahabharat' in UP

News

10 yrs of 'Kai Po Che!': Amit Sadh says 'miss you bro' to Sushant Singh Rajput

News

10 yrs of 'Kai Po Che!': Amit Sadh says 'miss you bro' to Sushant Singh Rajput

News

Ritika Singh went 16 days without washing hair for 'InCar'

Sports

Busquets back but no Pedri or Gavi for Barca in Old Trafford

News

Akshay Kumar smashes world record with 184 selfies taken in three minutes!

Health & Lifestyle

Deadly mpox virus identified in people with advanced HIV: Lancet

News

Alia Bhatt lashes out at paparazzi over private pic

News

Sandeep on his 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan' role: Mandeep is focused on revenge

News

Why Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly chose to play a 70-year-old on screen

Sports

ICC Men's Test Rankings: Anderson dethrones Cummins to become No.1 ranked bowler

News

Tiger Shroff reveals the action packed teaser of Ganapath Part 1

News

Priyank Sharma: Breakup has taught me that moving on is for real

News

Mrunal Thakur on 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe': Wanted to own my body, my dancing skill

Sports

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz name Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy as captain

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US