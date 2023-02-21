IND v AUS: Opener David Warner ruled out of last two Tests due to elbow fracture

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Australias player availability for the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series has taken another blow with left-handed opener David Warner ruled out of last two Tests due to elbow fracture.

Warner was initially ruled out of the second Test in New Delhi due to a concussion caused by a blow on his helmet off India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj in the tenth over, after having taken a blow to his elbow.

He was then replaced by left-handed batter Matthew Renshaw as a concussion substitute in New Delhi, and with x-rays confirming Warner has also sustained a hairline fracture in the elbow, he has now been ruled out of the last two Tests in Indore and Ahmedabad and will now return home to Sydney with his family. Warner had made only 26 runs from his three innings in the first two Tests against India.

Cricket Australia (CA) said in an official statement on Tuesday that Warner is now expected to be available for three ODIs in India, starting from March 17 in Mumbai.

“David Warner has been ruled out of the Qantas Test tour of India and will return home. Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture.”

“After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series. It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series,” they said.

Australia have already lost fast bowler Josh Hazlewood for the tour due to his left Achilles issue. Leg spinner Mitchell Swepson is due to re-join the Test squad after flying home post the first Test in Nagpur due to the birth of his first child.

Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are expected to be fit to play in the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, starting from March 1.

–IANS

nr/bsk