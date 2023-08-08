scorecardresearch
IND vs WI: West Indies win toss, elect to bat first; Yashasvi Jaiswal set to make India debut

By Agency News Desk

Georgetown (Guyana), Aug 8 (IANS) West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third T20I of five-match series here at Providence Stadium on Tuesday.

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell said that Jason Holder missed out due to a niggle to his knee, making way for Roston Chase in the playing XI.

On the other hand, India made two changes as Yashasvi Jaiswal is making his debut. He replaced Ishan Kishan in the line-up while Kuldeep Yadav comes in for Ravi Bishnoi.

After winning the toss, Powell said: “We’ll bat first. Looks a little slow wicket. Holder in the last game picked up a niggle to his knee. He misses out, Chase comes in. Guys are excited, we are on the doorstep of history. They have such quality players, have to keep them on their toes. If you become predictable, they will destroy you.”

India skipper Hardik Pandya said: “Don’t mind chasing. Obviously would’ve preferred to bat looking at the surface. Might get slower. It is what it is. Pooran has been batting very well. Would like to keep things simple to him, rather than trying a lot of things.”

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

–IANS

bc/bsk

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
