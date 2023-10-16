India’s ace shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam ready to soar at Para Asian Games

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) World No 1 in Men’s doubles Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam are all geared up for the upcoming Para Asian Games set to happen in China.

World No 2 in singles Pramod Bhagat will represent India in singles SL3, mixed doubles with Manisha Ramadass and also in Men’s Doubles with Sukant Kadam. On the other hand Sukant Kadam will play in SL4 singles category and men’s doubles.

Pramod Bhagat, who made history with India’s first Badminton gold in Tokyo Paralympics, is eager to defend his Asian Games gold. He shared, “I have left no stone unturned in my preparation. I am determined to retain my title and make my country proud.”

Sukant Kadam, with his unwavering spirit and skill, is focused on delivering exceptional performances. “I am honored to represent India and determined to excel in the games. I aim to showcase the hard work and dedication that has gone into my training.”

