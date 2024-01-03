INDvSA 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj’s six-fer blows away South Africa as hosts’ bowled out for 55

Cape Town, Jan 3 (IANS) Fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj blew away the South Africa batting line-up with a devastating six-wicket haul as the hosts were bowled out for just 55 in 23.2 overs at lunch on day one of the second Test at the Newlands Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

There was some movement on offer from the pitch and Siraj used it to the fullest while bowling immaculate lines and lengths. The fast-bowler bowled nine fiery overs on the trot for picking a career-best figures of 6-15.

He was also helped by Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar taking two wickets each, as well as fielders taking their catches whenever an opportunity came. South Africa being rolled over for 55 is the lowest total by a team against India in Tests and also their lowest Test total since 1932.

Dean Elgar, playing his final Test match, won the toss and elected to bat first under bright skies. But it all went downhill quickly for South Africa from there onwards. Siraj’s devastating spell began when Aiden Markram nicked a good length delivery to diving third slip.

Siraj and Bumrah attacked Elgar with deliveries on stumps and placing short leg as well as leg-slip. That plan worked well when Elgar chopped on to his stumps off a wide outside off-stump delivery from Siraj.

With attacking lengths on stumps and keeping close-in catchers, Siraj and Bumrah found more success. Debutant Tristan Stubbs inside-edged to short leg off Bumrah, while Tony de Zorzi glanced to wicketkeeper KL Rahul moving to his right off Siraj, as South Africa slumped to 29/4 in the first hour of the session.

Siraj then found extra bounce around off-stump to have David Bedingham nicking to the slip cordon for 12. He finally got his fifer when Marco Jansen nicked behind to Rahul for a three-ball duck. In his next over, Siraj got his sixth wicket when Kyle Verreynne gave an outside edge on the drive to second slip.

Mukesh, coming in for Shardul Thakur, joined the wicket-taker’s party by using extra bounce to have Keshav Maharaj give a simple catch to mid-wicket. After Nandre Burger nicked to third slip off Bumrah, Mukesh ended the innings by having Kagiso Rabada edge to fourth slip, leaving India jubilant and South Africa stunned.

Brief Scores: South Africa 55 in 23.2 overs (Kyle Verreynne 15; Mohammed Siraj 6-15) against India

