IPL 2023: 'Dhoni can keep prolonging his career due to Impact Player rule', says Dwayne Bravo

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Dwayne Bravo expressed his belief that the recently introduced Impact Player rule in the IPL could contribute to the extension of MS Dhoni’s tenure with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Dhoni led the Super Kings to a 15-run win over Gujarat Titans in Qualifier one of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. With this win, CSK have reached a record 10th IPL final.

Speaking to Star Sports, Bravo said the Impact Player rule in the IPL provides Dhoni with an opportunity to extend his IPL career, and he further highlighted CSK skipper’s unparalleled skill of maintaining a calm and composed demeanor during high-pressure situations.

“Hundred per cent (will he return to play for CSK in 2024?), especially with the Impact Player rule. He can keep prolonging his career. We bat really deep. I think the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube, these guys make a huge difference. So, you don’t require much from MS. But his ability to keep us calm while the team is under pressure is unmatched,” Bravo said.

After the match, Dhoni shed light on his retirement plans and said “he has ample time to decide” whether he will play another edition of IPL, adding that he will remain connected to the team, whether it be as a player or as a member of the support staff.

“I don’t know. I have 8-9 months to decide. The small auction will be around December. So why to take that headache right now? I have ample time to decide. But, I will always be there for CSK whether it’s in the playing form or sitting somewhere outside. I don’t really know,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

Aiming for their fifth IPL title, CSK will play the summit clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28.

–IANS

bc/cs

