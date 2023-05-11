scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Matheesha Pathirana is perfect replacement for Dwayne Bravo in CSK, feels Irfan Pathan

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan feels young Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana has genuine pace and he is a perfect replacement for star West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in four time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings team.

On Wednesday night, Chennai Super Kings continued their dominance at Chepauk by registering an emphatic 27-run win over Delhi Capitals and virtually kicked David Warner-led side out of the playoffs race in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Captain MS Dhoni once again marshalled his troops well. Dhoni led his team by example as it was his cameo of 20 off 9 deliveries that provided the late impetus and guided CSK to 167/8 in 20 overs.

While defending the total, young CSK pacer Pathirana continued to raise his stocks with his superb performance (3/37). He along with other CSK bowlers applied the choke and maintained the stranglehold on the DC batters to restrict them to 140/8 and win the match by 27 runs.

“Every team looks for a bowler whom they can bank upon in the death overs. MI had Malinga, they have Bumrah. KKR had Sunil Narine during two IPL seasons when they lifted the trophy. CSK had Bravo and now they have Pathirana. He’s a perfect replacement, plus he has genuine pace,” said Irfan Pathan on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

The 38-year old Pathan also mentioned that Chepauk is the only team in the IPL where fans keep on cheering even when home batters are dismissed because they eagerly wait for the arrival of MS Dhoni on the pitch.

“Chepauk is the only ground in the world where spectators cheer when a wicket of the host team falls. Reason – MSD comes on the field for batting. The audience warmly welcomes its beloved Thala and wants sixes from him,” he said.

With a clinical 27-run win over the Delhi Capitals at home, Chennai Super Kings are now a step away from confirming a playoff spot in IPL 2023. The four-time champions have consolidated their second position in the points table, and a win in either of their remaining fixtures would take their points tally to 17, enough for a top-four finish.

The MS-Dhoni led CSK will next face Nitish Rana’s KKR at Chepauk on Sunday.

–IANS

ak/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
NHRC notices to Ministry, SAI, BCCI, WFI, 15 NSFs for reportedly not having committee as per law to address complaints of sexual harassment
This May Also Interest You
Sports

NHRC notices to Ministry, SAI, BCCI, WFI, 15 NSFs for reportedly not having committee as per law to address complaints of sexual harassment

Sports

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson is like a young MS Dhoni, says Graeme Swann

Technology

India will soon have 85K talent pool in semiconductor space: MoS IT

Technology

India tablet market fell 30% in Q1 2023: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Suffering from chronic pain & fatigue? Here's how to manage

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Divya and Sarabjot win mixed team pistol gold in Baku

Sports

IPL 2023: Uncapped Indian players who have stood out with their performances this season

Sports

IPL 2023: Veterans Dhoni, Mohit, Ishant, Piyush, Amit defying age; showing to the world 'they still have it'

Sports

India U-17 men's football team looks to end Spain camp on high, faces Atletico de Madrid U-18 (preview)

News

Jubin Nautiyal back with a new heartfelt song ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’, out now

News

Fight for power in politics continues in 'City Of Dreams' Season 3 new trailer

News

Kartik Aaryan ditches his luxury cars, instead takes a bike to the gym

News

Jennifer Mistry of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment

Fashion and Lifestyle

Akshay Oberoi undergoes intense fitness transformation, flaunts chiselled abs

News

Raja Kumari drops the music video of ‘Born to Win’

Sports

IPL 2023: We've got to just keep working on getting better, says Shane Watson after DC lose to CSK

News

Google releases its text-to-music AI 'MusicLM' to public

Sports

IPL 2023: My job is to hit a few balls, don't make me run a lot, says Dhoni after cameo helps CSK win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US