scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bowl first against RCB

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in an IPL 2023 match at M.A Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

While RR stuck to the same playing XI, RCB made one change as David Willey came in for Wayne Parnell.

“Looking at the conditions, our side and their side. So we’d prefer bowling. The dressing room is simple, honest and we need to respect the way we are playing. We are starting with the same XI, might add someone later on,” RR skipper Sanju Samson said at the toss.

On the other hand, RCB stand-in captain Virat Kohli said the regular skipper Faf du Plessis continues to play as an impact substitute.

“It was pretty easy to choose, we’d have batted first. This wicket looks dry and it will get drier and might break up first. I didn’t say that to Sanju, but I’m very happy to bat first. We both get to do what we wanted,” Kohli said.

On captaining the team, Virat said: “They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I’m not used to doing. So I’m happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing. The team has responded well, we are playing with a lot of energy and that showed in the last game. Faf continues to play as an impact sub.”

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Substitutes: Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Substitutes: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.

–IANS

bc/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Telegram launches shareable chat folders, custom wallpapers
Next article
IPL 2023: Sam Curran is showing some really good leadership skills, says Tom Moody
This May Also Interest You
News

'Sairat' helmer Nagraj Manjule to make film on Olympian Khasaba Dadasaheb Jadhav

Sports

Telugu Talons, Delhi Panzers join Premier Handball League

News

Cause of Aaron Carter's death revealed 5 months after his passing

Sports

1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya's heroics help Sri Lanka to a massive win against Ireland

News

Ewan McGregor to star in drama series 'Lodi' in development at Amazon

Technology

Tesla's income drops 24% to $2.7 bn amid EV price cuts

Technology

S.Korean carmakers' global market share falls to 7.3% in 2022

News

Jackie Shroff: Earth Day means loving and caring for all the living souls

Sports

'I'm not injured anymore': Fit again Swiatek ready for Stuttgart Open title defense

Sports

Faith Thomas, the first Aboriginal woman to play cricket for Australia, dies aged 90

Sports

IPL 2023: Sam Curran is showing some really good leadership skills, says Tom Moody

News

Geeta Kapur to 'IBD3' contestant: You weave the dance with your feet

Technology

YouTube TV rolls out 'major update' for Apple TV with improved picture quality

Sports

IPL 2023: Hetmyer, Samson fifties help Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

Sports

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer is hopefully not too far away, says Jason Behrendorff

Sports

Archery World Cup: New look Indian compound mixed team reaches final

News

I-T searches continue at premises of Tollywood production house

Technology

Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, SRK, Virat Kohli lose Twitter Blue ticks

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US