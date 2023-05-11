scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Sanju Samson is like a young MS Dhoni, says Graeme Swann

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Excitement levels are reaching a crescendo as the IPL 2023 enters its business end. This year’s edition is proving all the more difficult to predict as it has been one of the closest seasons, especially in terms of which teams will make the playoffs.

With 55 of the 74 matches played so far, there is still no team that is out of the race for the playoffs. And plenty of dramatic last-ball finishes have kept fans on their feet.

Graeme Swann, IPL expert, JioCinema, spoke about how close the race for the playoffs has been and gave his predictions for the Delhi Capitals: “It is actually brilliant how well all the different teams are playing. Anyone could beat anyone on their day in this IPL. I have been covering the tournament for five or six years, and there have always been two teams that are way ahead of everyone else.

“Gujarat is the most successful team at the moment, yet they could lose tomorrow to anyone. And the fact that Delhi, who have been bottom the whole time, were dreadful at the start of this tournament. Let’s face it, despite all the talent, they weren’t performing.

“They could easily finish second or third if they win all of their remaining games and the results go their way, and I think they actually will. I think the Delhi Capitals are going to go to the playoffs, just because I love a rags-to-riches tale. Everyone loves a happy ending; there will be a Bollywood movie made about Delhi’s season in a couple of years, mark my words.”

Rajasthan Royals is another team who had a great start to the season but then lost a few matches on the trot and are currently fighting for a spot in the Top-4. Swann shared his thoughts on the Royals’ captain Sanju Samson and also compared him to the great M.S. Dhoni.

“What I love about Sanju is, like I said, in the five or six years that I have been covering the IPL, he has become more and more of a leader and a consistent senior player that his talent beckoned and destined him to be. Let’s face it: four or five years ago, everyone knew how good he was, but he would easily go six to seven games doing nothing and then have a brilliant knock.

“I think now he’s almost Mr. Dependable for Rajasthan. And he’s very calm; he’s very assured; he is like a young MS Dhoni; I think with his captaincy. He doesn’t lose his calm, he doesn’t lose his cool, and he knows what is going on and reads the game well,” he said.

–IANS

cs/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India will soon have 85K talent pool in semiconductor space: MoS IT
This May Also Interest You
Technology

India will soon have 85K talent pool in semiconductor space: MoS IT

Technology

India tablet market fell 30% in Q1 2023: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Suffering from chronic pain & fatigue? Here's how to manage

Sports

Shooting World Cup: Divya and Sarabjot win mixed team pistol gold in Baku

Sports

IPL 2023: Uncapped Indian players who have stood out with their performances this season

Sports

IPL 2023: Veterans Dhoni, Mohit, Ishant, Piyush, Amit defying age; showing to the world 'they still have it'

Sports

India U-17 men's football team looks to end Spain camp on high, faces Atletico de Madrid U-18 (preview)

News

Jubin Nautiyal back with a new heartfelt song ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’, out now

News

Fight for power in politics continues in 'City Of Dreams' Season 3 new trailer

News

Kartik Aaryan ditches his luxury cars, instead takes a bike to the gym

News

Jennifer Mistry of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment

Fashion and Lifestyle

Akshay Oberoi undergoes intense fitness transformation, flaunts chiselled abs

News

Raja Kumari drops the music video of ‘Born to Win’

Sports

IPL 2023: We've got to just keep working on getting better, says Shane Watson after DC lose to CSK

News

Google releases its text-to-music AI 'MusicLM' to public

Sports

IPL 2023: My job is to hit a few balls, don't make me run a lot, says Dhoni after cameo helps CSK win

News

Armaan Malik, OAFF join hands to create disruption with new track 'Tabaahi'

Health & Lifestyle

Tomb clusters in S.Korea recommended for Unesco World Heritage list inclusion

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US