IPL 2023: 'We came out with confidence that we wanted to win the game', says DC batter Riley Rossouw

By Agency News Desk

Dharamshala, May 18 (IANS) Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Rilee Rossouw expressed that the team approached the game at Dharamshala with a strong desire to win, following their 15-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Rossouw was the star of the show on Wednesday night as the South African’s breezy innings with the bat led us to DC to their fifth victory of the IPL 2023.

Batting first, DC opening duo, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw, put on 94 runs on the board before Warner was dismissed by Sam Curran just four runs short of his half-century.

Shaw, meanwhile, powered on to complete his fifty but was also sent back to the pavilion by Curran. Then, Rossouw took over the reins from the other end as he stormed to his first half-century of the season in just 25 balls. After reaching his fifty, Rossouw upped the ante and finished with an unbeaten 82 off just 37 balls to power DC to their highest score of the season, 213/2.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Rossouw stated that his responsibility was to maintain the momentum and execute his natural game starting from the first ball.

“I thought it was pretty good. Warner and Shaw started off fantastically well for us. That has been something we have been lacking throughout the season. My role was to carry on the momentum and from ball one, just play my natural game and taking it deep as much as we can and capitalize towards the end on a very good wicket,” said Rossouw.

He further said that DC approached the game with a confident desire to win and effectively capitalised on the favorable matchups, specifically targeting the spinners.

“The wicket was really good to bat on. We haven’t had many of those this season. It’s just good to be on a batting wicket where the error for bowlers is marginal. Tonight, we came out with the confidence that we wanted to win the game and we capitalized and took the right matchups with regards to the spinners that bowled towards me and I just took the game on,” the South African said.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
