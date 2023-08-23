scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ISSF World Championship: Rajeshwari shoots day’s second-best score on first day of Trap qualifiers

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Rajeshwari Kumari shot the day’s second-best score of 73, on day one of the Women’s Trap shooting qualifiers at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship (All Events) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

As a result, she ended the day favourably placed fourth. London Olympics champion Jessica Rossi of Italy was leading the 75-strong field with a perfect score of 75.

Rajeshwari and the others will come back on Thursday to shoot two more rounds of qualification before the top six make the finals, which follow on the same day.

Rajeshwari missed just two targets on the day of this Olympic event, with rounds of 24, 25 and 24 respectively.

Compatriots Manisha Keer and Preeti Rajak shot scores of 68 and 67 to end the day in 24th and 41st spots, respectively. The trio was also in bronze medal position in the team event with a combined effort of 208 thus far. Italy and Australia were ahead of them in the team competition.

The Men’s and Women’s individual Trap shooting competitions will give out the final eight (four in each event) Paris 2024 Olympic quota places at the Baku World Championship.

In the Men’s Trap competition, both Prithviraj Tondaiman and Olympian Kynan Chenai shot scores of 72 each and were still in contention, provided they shoot near-perfect scores on Thursday.

Zoravar Singh Sandhu, the third Indian in the field shot a 68, after shooting a perfect 25 in the opening round and will find it nearly impossible to make it through to the top six.

India have so far won nine medals, including five gold, and three Olympic quota places from the Shooting World Championship.

–IANS

bsk

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari reach agreement on sharing dogs
This May Also Interest You
News

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari reach agreement on sharing dogs

Technology

Bezos congratulates India on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3

Technology

Bezos congratulates India on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3

Technology

'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

Technology

'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

Sports

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Magnus Carlsen to another draw to take final to tiebreaks (Ld)

News

Chandrayaan-3 cost less than 'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer' – and even 'Adipurush'

News

'Shaitaan' director Bejoy Nambiar set to bring his new series on OTT

News

Why has Justin Bieber not spoken to his manager Scooter Braun for months?

News

Vivek Oberoi: Have seen great heights of success and failures

News

Cardi B to sue troll who accused Offset of cheating on her

News

Matthew McConaughey's wife talks about difficulties she faced from her mother-in-law

Sports

Toss for third T20I between India and Ireland delayed due to rain at Malahide

Sports

ISSF World Championship: Amanpreet stars as India pick up gold and bronze in Baku

Technology

Twitterati hails ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands successfully on the moon

Technology

Men behind India's Chandrayaan-3 mission

Technology

Know the companies which worked with ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 mission

Technology

Space industry, academicians hail India’s historic moon landing

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US