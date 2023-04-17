scorecardresearch
It's always an incredible game to be a part of: Faf du Plessis on CSK vs RCB clash

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, April 17 (IANS) As the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a marquee clash on Monday, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis said it is going to be an incredible atmosphere at the M Chinnaswamy with two of the greats of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, set to feature in the match after a long wait.

Speaking on RCB Game Day about how big of a match-up will be against his former team, the RCB skipper said: “The game is already sold-out isn’t it? It is always an incredible game to be a part of. Obviously, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are two of the greats in Indian cricket, so that brings in a lot of fans and an amazing atmosphere. It will be great to see everyone again and compete in an unbelievable atmosphere.”

Seamer Mohammed Siraj, who has been a vital cog for RCB so far said, “CSK and RCB are the two teams who have the most fans in the IPL. A lot of people wait for this match so I’m very happy and I’m looking forward to the game.”

RCB will enter this clash on the back of a morale-boosting win against the Delhi Capitals, while CSK put up a solid fight in a chase against the Rajasthan Royals but eventually fell 3 runs short of the finishing line in their previous match.

Notably, CSK have won four out of the last five meetings against RCB.

Commenting on the upcoming mega clash, RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said: “CSK is obviously a huge game for the fans and players, so we are well aware of the intensity that the game is going to bring. For us, it is about being nice and calm in our preparation and making sure we plan as well as we can. Make sure we rest up and prepared for CSK, which we know are a formidable side.”

The Dhoni-led side have so far won two out of their four games in the tournament and are placed sixth in the standings with a higher run rate, followed by RCB on seventh with identical points.

–IANS

bc/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Entertainment Today

