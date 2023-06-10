La Liga: Coach Carlos Carvalhal leaves Celta Vigo after poor end to season

Madrid (Spain), June 10 (IANS) Celta Vigo have announced that Carlos Carvalhal will not continue as their first team coach after a disastrous run of results that almost saw the club relegated.

The Portuguese coach replaced Eduardo Coudet at the club after 11 games of the season, with Celta just a place above the relegation zone, and his initial results led to optimism as Celta produced some impressive attacking football.

However, a failure to strengthen in January saw Celta run out of steam and led to a disastrous second half of the season, with Carvalhal and striker Iago Aspas insisting that the club needed signings to be able to compete, reports Xinhua.

“I am leaving proud of the fact that the club has maintained itself where it deserves to be: the Primera Division in its centenary year. From now, I will be another ‘Celtista’,” wrote Carvalhal in a letter to the club’s supporters.

Albert Celades, who played for Celta between 1999 and 2000, and whose last job was coaching Valencia, has emerged as an early front-runner to be Celta’s next coach.

The news means that three La Liga sides, namely Rayo Vallecano, Almeria and Celta, are now looking for new coaches ahead of next season.

