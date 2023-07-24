scorecardresearch
Leaders Botafogo rally late to earn draw with Santos

By Agency News Desk
Rio De Janeiro, July 24 (IANS) Brazilian Serie A leaders Botafogo scored twice in the last 10 minutes as they recovered from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 away draw with Santos. Marcos Leonardo put the hosts ahead with a low finish after running onto a Jean Lucas through ball. The 20-year-old appeared to put the result beyond doubt when he hit the target again after combining with Lucas Lima nine minutes from time, reports Xinhua.

But Tiquinho Soares gave Botafogo a glimmer of hope with an 84th-minute strike and Adryelson equalized by heading home after Marcal’s delivery from a corner.

The result at the Vila Belmiro stadium leaves Botafogo with 40 points from 16 matches, 11 points ahead of second-placed Gremio. Santos are 14th in the 20-team standings, 23 points off the pace.

In Rio de Janeiro, Athletico Paranaense scored two-late goals en route to a 2-0 away win over Vasco da Gama. Christian Cardoso netted in the 71st minute and Vitor Buenos converted an 80th-minute penalty as the Curitiba-based outfit secured their eighth win of the campaign.

Paranaense rose to fifth in the standings with 26 points while Vasco remain last, having won just two of their 15 matches so far.

In other Brazilian Serie A fixtures on Sunday, Goias won 1-0 at Cruzeiro and Bragantino were held to a goalless home draw by Internacional.

