Libema Open: Ruusuvuori sinks Sinner to reach maiden grass-court semis

By Agency News Desk

‘s-Hertogenbosch (Netherlands), June 16 (IANS) Emil Ruusuvuori earned his first ATP Head to Head win in six tries against Jannik Sinner on Friday at the Libema Open to advance to his maiden grass-court semi-final, here.

The 24-year-old Finn did not lose a first-serve point (29/29) or face a breakpoint in a 6-3, 6-4 victory.

The victory improved Ruusuvuori to 8-6 on grass in his career, with his previous best result on the surface a quarter-final run last year as a qualifier at The Queen’s Club. Prior to this week in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, he had reached the quarter-finals at just one event this season across all surfaces: the Miami ATP Masters 1000 (l. to Sinner).

“It was a great performance overall. He’s a hell of a player,” Ruusuvuori said of his quarter-final win.

“Before this I’m 0-5 against him head-to-head. It’s always a difficult match to go after him, but I just gave my everything and today I was playing very well and able to get the win, so I’m very happy,” he added.

Ruusuvuori’s third Top 10 win saw him advance to his first ATP Tour semi-final since last October in Stockholm.

With the defeat, Sinner fell to 5-3 in quarter-finals this season and 5-6 overall on grass. Still seeking his first semi-final on the surface, his best grass-court result is his Wimbledon quarter-final run from last season. The Italian took a two-sets-to-love lead against eventual champion Novak Djokovic at the major but ultimately lost in five sets.

Saturday’s ‘s-Hertogenbosch semi-finals will see Ruusuvuori take on sixth seed and home favourite Tallon Griekspoor, after the Dutchman’s 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win against fourth seed Alex de Minaur.

The opposite semi-final will be an all-Aussie affair, with Jordan Thompson taking on Rinky Hijikata. Both unseeded players earned comeback victories on Friday: Thompson was a 5-7, 7-6(2), 6-2 winner against Adrian Mannarino, while Hijikata defeated Mackenzie McDonald 5-7, 6-3, 6-1.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
