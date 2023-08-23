scorecardresearch
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Mysuru Warriors outshine Mangaluru Dragons

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Mysuru Warriors outshine Mangaluru Dragons
Bengaluru, Aug 23 (IANS) The Mysuru Warriors beat the Mangaluru Dragons by 7 wickets with 21 balls remaining to bring up their fifth win of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 here on Wednesday. A disciplined bowling effort led by Monish Reddy (3/42) and Jagadeesha Suchith (2-24) followed by an onslaught with the bat by K.S Lankesh and Karun Nair (45 off 23 balls) ensured that the Mysuru Warriors got a crucial two points from the encounter to retain their place at the second position on the points table.

After asking the Mangaluru Dragons to bat first, the Mysuru Warriors drew first blood with Monish Reddy accounting for K.V Siddharth off the first ball of the match.

BR Sharath (11) and skipper Krishnappa Gowtham (15) struck a few boundaries before also falling within the Power-play. Gaurav Dhiman was dismissed by left-arm spinner Shreesha Achar to leave Mangaluru reeling at 46-4 by the end of the seventh over.

Rohan Patil (52) was the lone warrior while the other Mangaluru batters fell prey to the pressure created by the disciplined bowling of the Mysuru Warriors.

Aneeshwar Gautam (11) and Aniruddha Joshi (13) perished without contributing much and Mangaluru were further reduced to 105/6 by the end of the 16th over.

M.G Naveen (11) fell to Manoj Bhandage in the 17th over while trying to accelerate in a bid to help Mangaluru reach a respectable total.

Rohan Patil went on to bring up his half-century in 41 balls before he was dismissed by Monish Reddy the following delivery. Tail-enders Aditya Goyal (6*) and Sankalp Shettenavar (9*) added 16 runs in the last 10 balls to take the final score to 140-8.

During Mysuru’s chase, an early setback to the Mysuru Warriors in the form of an avoidable run out of Ravikumar Samarth (6) was overcome by a flurry of boundaries from skipper Karun Nair (43) who took the attack to the opposition, launching the team to 38-1 in four overs.

Opener Bharat Dhuri (10) was dismissed by Paras Arya but three fours off the blade of Nair off the bowling of his counterpart K Gowtham propelled Mysuru to 52-2 by the end of the powerplay.

Karun Nair was eventually caught behind off M.G Naveen in the ninth over, bringing Shoaib Manager out to join impact player K.S Lankesh, who already had his eye on having scored 16 runs from 14 balls.

Lankesh struck three sixes in the 13th over bowled by Paras Arya to bring up his fifty in 33 balls. The manager played the supporting role perfectly, building an unbeaten partnership of 65 runs from 46 balls with Lankesh (68* off 45 balls), who finished the match with a boundary as the Mysuru Warriors comfortably beat the Mangaluru Dragons by 7 wickets with 3.3 overs to spare

Brief scores:

Mangaluru Dragons 140/8 in 20 overs (Rohan Patil 52, Krishnappa Gowtham 15; Monish Reddy 3-42, Jagadeesha Suchith 2-24) lost to Mysuru Warriors 141/3 in 16.3 overs (K.S Lankesh 68*, Karun Nair 43; M.G Naveen 1-12) by 7 wickets.

