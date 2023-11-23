scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Manvi Jain wins national title in junior women’s 25m standard pistol

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi/Bhopal, Nov 23 (IANS) Manvi Jain of Madhya Pradesh won the junior women’s 25m standard pistol title at the 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for pistol events at the M.P. State Shooting Academy range in Bhopal.

The local star shot 566 to leave Delhi’s Naamya Kapoor (561) behind in second place. Rajasthan’s Purvi Pratap Kachhawaha won bronze with 560, to go with her gold in the civilian championship of the same event, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Thursday.

The other gold medals of the day in Bhopal went to Team Haryana and Team Tamil Nadu who won the junior women’s 25m standard pistol team titles respectively.

Meanwhile, at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range near New Delhi, where the Rifle nationals are being conducted, Dhanush Srikanth of Telangana created a new national record in the 10m air rifle Deaf Men category.

Dhanush Srikanth shot 626.4 in the qualification section to top the field. Second-placed Shourya Saini of Uttarakhand, also beat the existing national record mark to finish with 625.4.

In the men’s 10m air rifle event, West Bengal’s Abhinav Shaw posted the highest qualifying score of 633.3. in a field of 933.

–IANS

BSK

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire’
Next article
Sneha, Neha battle for Order of Merit as Khushi and Shweta search for their first win of 2023
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US