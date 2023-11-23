Manvi Jain wins national title in junior women’s 25m standard pistol

New Delhi/Bhopal, Nov 23 (IANS) Manvi Jain of Madhya Pradesh won the junior women’s 25m standard pistol title at the 66th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) for pistol events at the M.P. State Shooting Academy range in Bhopal.

The local star shot 566 to leave Delhi’s Naamya Kapoor (561) behind in second place. Rajasthan’s Purvi Pratap Kachhawaha won bronze with 560, to go with her gold in the civilian championship of the same event, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Thursday.

The other gold medals of the day in Bhopal went to Team Haryana and Team Tamil Nadu who won the junior women’s 25m standard pistol team titles respectively.

Meanwhile, at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range near New Delhi, where the Rifle nationals are being conducted, Dhanush Srikanth of Telangana created a new national record in the 10m air rifle Deaf Men category.

Dhanush Srikanth shot 626.4 in the qualification section to top the field. Second-placed Shourya Saini of Uttarakhand, also beat the existing national record mark to finish with 625.4.

In the men’s 10m air rifle event, West Bengal’s Abhinav Shaw posted the highest qualifying score of 633.3. in a field of 933.

