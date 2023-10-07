Mats Hummels returning to 'coach' struggling German national team

Berlin, Oct 7 (IANS) There might be rarely a player who combines experience, passion, quality, and leadership more than Mats Hummels.

The silverback’s return to the German national team under newly appointed coach Julian Nagelsmann is far from a surprise but plausible, reports Xinhua.

Joining the fraction of returnees for the upcoming internationals against the United States, Mexico, and Turkey along with Thomas Muller and Leon Goretzka, the 34-year-old is expected to play the role of the team’s leader, conductor, and pacemaker.

“Mats has a convincing game opening, a sophisticated tactical understanding, and guts. He is to coach our side as he is a gifted communicator,” Nagelsmann stated.

Appointing Hummels seems to give proof of Nagelsmann’s attitude on the way to the 2024 UEFA Euro hosted by Germany.

Having signed a contract for nine months until next summer is coming along with the intention to only use players in the best shape. Doors are open for the ones who impress in their clubs.

Nagelsmann’s mission is about creating short-term success neglecting future developments.

While Flick failed to set up a team addressing long-term visions, Nagelsmann turns his time in charge into a project mission.

“It’s our intention to create a valuable mood for us as a team, discover determination, joy, passion, and attractive football,” the German coach said after naming his 26-player squad for the upcoming games.

The newcomers such as Stuttgart striker Chris Fuhrich, Union forward Kevin Behrens, and Leverkusen midfielder Robert Andrich stand for the attitude – best-performers come first.

Nagelsmann is adding unburdened inspiration to the experience delivered by Muller, Hummels, and Goretzka. Fuhrich, who contributed two goals and four assists, and Behrens, who scored four goals in six games, stand for the current highflyers in the national league.

Unsteady performers such as Leipzig striker Timo Werner, Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can, and Karim Adeyemi get a break, but doors remain open when things turn for the better.

To have all options Nagelsmann nominated what he called a “big squad” as “everyone has an opportunity to show us his greediness.”

