Men's ODI WC, final: India will be the champion, predicts satta bazar

By Agency News Desk

Ahmedabad, Nov 14 (IANS) India will meet Australia for the second time in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday here at the Narendra Modi Stadium with an aim to avenge the painful loss of the 2003 marquee event.

In 2003, the Ricky Ponting-led Australian side defeated India in the finals of the ODI World Cup by 125 runs. It was a one-sided game as India never looked comfortable in the match.

However, the Satta bazar believes that India will win the 2023 World Cup final comfortably, considering their winning streak in this edition so far.

According to them, the odds heavily favor the Rohit Sharma-led side.

“The rates are 46-48 in favour of India. The Cup is ours (India), a bookie told IANS on condition of anonymity.

“But I would like to clarify again that these rates keep fluctuating when the game begins. So, one can’t be a hundred percent sure. The Rohit Sharma-led side is winning though as I said in the semifinals.”

–IANS

