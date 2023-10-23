scorecardresearch
Men's ODI WC: PCB denies reports of rift in Pakistan World Cup squad

By Agency News Desk

Lahore, Oct 23 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday refuted the reports of “internal discord” within the national team during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, in response to the growing speculations regarding team disunity.

After suffering two consecutive losses, reports emerging from the camp and speculation indicated a division within the Pakistan cricket team, with suggestions that it has split into two distinct factions.

Now, the PCB issued a statement strongly refuting the rumours of discord within the Babar Azam-led side.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board strongly denies recent speculations about any internal discord in the national cricket team currently participating in the ICC World Cup 2023.

“Contrary to rumours circulated by a certain section of the media, the PCB unequivocally assures that the team is cohesive and there is no evidence to support these unsubstantiated claims,” it said in a statement while the team was in action against Afghanistan on Monday.

“The PCB is disappointed by the dissemination of this false news and emphasises the importance of upholding journalistic ethics before spreading such allegations,” it added.

Pakistan started the World Cup campaign on a high note with wins against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. However, the Men in Green lost their next two matches to India and Australia.

–IANS

bc/bsk

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
