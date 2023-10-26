scorecardresearch
Men’s ODI World Cup: Pakistan suffers a big blow, Hasan Ali ruled out of South Africa clash

Pakistan's pace attack suffers a huge blow as pacer Hasan Ali has been ruled out World Cup match due to a fever against South Africa on Friday in Chennai.

Pakistan suffers a big blow, Hasan Ali ruled out of South Africa clash
Pakistan suffers a big blow, Hasan Ali ruled out of South Africa clash - pic courtesy news agency

Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) Pakistan’s pace attack suffers a huge blow as pacer Hasan Ali has been ruled out World Cup match due to a fever against South Africa on Friday in Chennai. Hasan Ali was reported unwell due to a fever and missed the training session on Thursday.

Pakistan Cricket Board medical panel has confirmed that he has been advised to rest in order to recover fully ahead of the remaining games.

Hasan Ali was recalled as the replacement for ace pacer Naseem Shah, who was ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament due to a shoulder injury.

However, the Pakistani camp also received good news on Wednesday as both Fakhar and Mohammad Nawaz were declared fit to play against South Africa.

Eyeing the dominant performance against South Africa, Fakhar Zaman might replace opener Imam-ul-Haq who runs through a lean patch in the ongoing World Cup.

Mohammad Wasim Jr is also in contention to replace the pacer in the playing XI for the aforementioned clash.

–IANS

hs

28
