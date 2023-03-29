scorecardresearch
Mickey Arthur set to be Pakistan's consultant team director; Morne Morkel to be bowling coach

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) set to appoint former head coach Mickey Arthur as the Consultant Team Director with ex-fielding coach Grant Bradburn likely to be the head coach of the men’s team, according to the reports.

Former South African fast bowler, Morne Morkel, is expected to join as the bowling coach, while Andrew Puttick is set to work as the batting coach, Pakistan leading daily Dawn reported.

Team’s physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon and strength and conditioning coach Dri­kus Saaiman will continue with their jobs.

Among the six-coaching staff, four will join the team prior to the commencement of the home white-ball series against New Zealand, which include five T20Is and as many as ODIs, commencing from April 14.

Arthur, who led Pakistan to victory in the Champions Trophy in 2017, will work remotely in a special arrangement with the PCB. He will make a short visit next month to brief his coaching team before the start of the series and will head back to fulfill his full-time commitment with Derbyshire in England and will return before the ODI World Cup in a preparation camp.

Morkel will miss the New Zealand series as he will formally join the side after fulfilling his commitment as the bowling coach for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL. He has prior experience as part of the coaching staff for Namibia during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and currently serves as the bowling coach for Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20 League.

Additionally, Morkel had a stint as a coach for the New Zealand women’s team during the T20 World Cup held in South Africa.

Puttick, who recently had a stint with the South Africa women’s team as batting coach in the T20 World Cup, will join the Pakistan squad next month.

However, there are no details about the duration of the contracts for the foreign coaches.

–IANS

bc/cs

Shirley Setia's debut composition 'Kaho Na' features mix of acoustic pop, Afro pop, ambient synths
Robin Sohi plays an antagonist in 'Ajooni'
Entertainment Today

