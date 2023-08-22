scorecardresearch
'Never dreamed of debuting directly…', says Tilak Varma after Asia Cup selection

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Young Indian batter Tilak Varma has said he wanted to play ODI cricket but never dreamed that his debut would be in the Asia Cup after being picked in the squad for the continental showpiece event.

Tilak showed his immense promise when amassing 343 runs for the Mumbai Indians at the IPL earlier this year and further built on those efforts by making an outstanding start to his international career during India’s recent white-ball series against the West Indies.

The 20-year-old appeared in all five T20I matches India contested, scoring 173 runs in his first international series. His form against the West Indies was rewarded with the youngster earning a place in India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

He has never played ODI cricket but could make his debut in the format at the 2023 Asia Cup, starting from August 30.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Tilak spoke about his Asia Cup selection and also conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to captain Rohit Sharma for his unwavering assistance and mentorship

“I never dreamed that I would be debuting directly in the Asia Cup, and that too in the one-day side. I was always dreaming that I would be debuting for India in ODIs. But it is a big thing for me. And I always dreamed of this, like debuting for India in ODIs, that too, in like, a single year, I got my T20I debut and suddenly, in the next month, I’m just getting a call for the Asia Cup. So yeah, it is one of my dreams and I’m just preparing for it,” said Tilak.

He further conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to captain Rohit Sharma for his unwavering assistance and mentorship during the IPL.

“Rohit bhaiya always backed me. When I was playing in the IPL also, he used to come near me. I was a bit nervous when I was in the IPL at the start, so he only himself came near me and talked about the game and said that always enjoy your game and always feel free. Whenever you want to talk, you can come any time for me or text me so I’ll be there for you,” said Tilak.

“I have expressed myself in the IPL and I’m expressing everywhere. Yeah, I always talk with him, So yeah, every time. He said that only one thing to enjoy your game. So that’s what I’m doing. Yeah, I’m very happy that I’m in and I want to do well there as well. I want to enjoy what I’m doing now. I just want to enjoy there as well,” he added.

