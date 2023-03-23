scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

New Mexico boss Cocca eyes attacking football

By News Bureau

Mexico City, March 23 (IANS) Argentine manager Diego Cocca has promised to adopt an attacking playing style as he prepares for his first match in charge of Mexico’s national team.

Cocca will make his debut in the Mexico dugout when El Tri meet Suriname in Paramaribo’s Flora stadium in the CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday.

“The way we play will determine the results that come,” Cocca told reporters.

“I don’t believe in winning at all costs. We are going to work together to develop the game plan that we’re looking for.”

Cocca was named Mexico manager in February, replacing compatriot Gerardo Martino, who departed after the team’s failure to progress beyond the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, a Xinhua report said.

The tournament in Qatar ended a run of seven consecutive World Cup editions in which Mexico reached the last 16.

“You put pressure on yourself if you think about all the bad things that can happen and because of my way of thinking, I prefer to imagine all the good things that can happen,” he said.

“Now we are starting a new process with a group of players that have a shared goal of reaching the [2026] World Cup.”

–IANS

ak/

Previous article
Lucknow reports highest Covid spike with 18 cases in a day
Next article
World No. 1 Swiatek takes a break due to injury
This May Also Interest You
Sports

World No. 1 Swiatek takes a break due to injury

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports highest Covid spike with 18 cases in a day

Health & Lifestyle

4 persons booked for killing Unani doctor in Lucknow

Health & Lifestyle

Tanzania records 60 cases of cholera in four regions

Health & Lifestyle

Kenya heightens surveillance after outbreak of Marburg in Tanzania

Health & Lifestyle

Assam's publicity blitzkrieg in Delhi to take Bihu to world stage

Health & Lifestyle

Germany's BioNTech to set up centre in Israel to develop medicine, vaccines for cancer

Sports

Hockey India Junior Men Zonal: Punjab beat Delhi

Sports

Four Indians confirm medals at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar help Australia beat India by 21 runs, take series 2-1 (Ld)

Sports

3rd ODI: Partnerships are crucial and we failed to do that today, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Spain midfielder Zubimendi feels happy at Real Sociedad

Sports

3rd ODI: Adam Zampa scalps four as Australia beat India by 21 runs, win series 2-1

Health & Lifestyle

Raj: Health services hit as docs go on strike against Right to Health Bill

Health & Lifestyle

Medics in J&K perform emergency operation amid strong quake tremors

Sports

Anirudh Thapa strikes in India's win over Myanmar in Tri-Nation opener

Sports

IPL 2023: Shreyas Iyer doubtful for participation in first half of tournament

Sports

Scotland's Kyle Coetzer announces retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US