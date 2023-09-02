Novak Djokovic ousts Djere in five-set US Open comeback

New York, Sep 2 (IANS) Novak Djokovic survived a major scare as he ousted fellow Serbian and No. 32 seed Laslo Djere in five-set US Open comeback, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, here.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic needed to come back from a two-sets-to-love deficit and grind out a 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 win over Djere to advance to fourth round, reports ‘usopen’.

“It’s one of the toughest matches I’ve played here in many years,” Djokovic said. “Huge, huge credit to Laslo, who played some of the best tennis I’ve ever seen him play.”

