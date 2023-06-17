Pakistan's participation at 2023 World Cup in India subject to government approval: Report

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) Pakistan cricket team’s participation in the 50-over World Cup in India later this year is subject to approval from their government,

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under its chairman Najam Sethi has written to the ICC, following the release of a draft schedule to all participating countries last week, to highlight they cannot unilaterally approve the fixture list.

“We have written to the ICC that we can’t give approval or disapproval to this (World Cup schedule). It’s our government who has to decide, just like when it comes to India, it’s their government that decides when they go to play,” Sethi said

“There is no point asking us if we will play in Ahmedabad. When the time comes, first it will be decided whether we are going or not, then the government decides where we will go,” he added.

According to the draft schedule, the World Cup is scheduled to be held across multiple venues in India from October 5. India will play arch-rivals Pakistan in a mouth-watering clash on October 15 in Ahmedabad. Overall, Pakistan are scheduled to play across five venues during the league stage of the tournament.

Notably, there has been an unprecedented delay in announcing the World Cup schedule. Usually, World Cup itineraries are put out at least a year in advance.

Sethi suggested the delay could be because of the PCB needing more time to respond after the ICC had sought feedback on the World Cup itinerary from the boards of all the participating countries as well as its broadcasters. He did not put a timeframe on when the Pakistan government would give them an answer

“The BCCI were about to announce the schedule but we told them we can’t confirm without government approval,” Sethi said.

“I have taken up the issue with the Prime Minister and they haven’t deliberated about this. The PM said they have to involve the foreign office as well and have to think through so it’s premature [to ask permission now]. Also, we don’t know who will be in power by then so there is no development right now. But when there is a stable government, the time will come and we will ask them [whether we can tour India].

We have also told ICC that considering the security situation, if our government allows us to go we will go otherwise we can’t do much. But if they give us permission then it comes down to our venue preference where we are going to play. It’s the government’s decision, not the board’s so we leave it to them. The PCB and BCCI can’t decide. Our respective governments will take that call just like we did back in 2016,” he added.

India and Pakistan will be facing each other several times over the coming months with the Asia Cup starting August 31. The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.

–IANS

ak/