scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Paris Diamond League: India's Murali Sreeshankar finishes third in long jump

By Agency News Desk

Paris, June 10 (IANS) India’s Murali Sreeshankar registered an impressive 8.09m attempt to finish third in the men’s long jump event at the Paris Diamond League 2023, here.

Murali logged his best jump of the Friday night with his third attempt. The 8.09m effort put him in the second spot, only behind the reigning Olympic and Diamond League champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, who won the Paris Diamond League with an 8.13m jump.

However, a foul from Murali in the fourth attempt and an 8.11m jump by Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer, pushed the Indian long jumper down to the third spot. Sreeshankar’s fifth attempt read 7.99m and his sixth run down the track ended with a foul.

This was Sreeshankar’s second appearance in the Diamond League. Last year in Monaco, he came sixth with an effort of 7.94m. His personal best jump is 8.36m which he logged last year.

Notably, India’s national record in men’s long jump belongs to Jeswin Aldrin, who hit 8.42m earlier this year.

The 24-year-old Sreeshankar came into the Paris leg of the Diamond League after winning three consecutive gold medals. He won a World Athletics Continental Tour bronze label event in Kallithea, Greece last month with his season-best jump of 8.18m and made the cut for the upcoming Asian Games in China.

The meeting in Paris was the fourth leg of the Diamond League, an annual series of top-tier track and field competitions organised by World Athletics. However, it was the first time this year that the men’s long jump was featured in the list of events.

Points in the Diamond League are awarded to athletes based on their performances in each leg and the top eight athletes in each event qualify for the final. This year, the Diamond League Final will be held in Eugene, USA, on September 16 and 17.

–IANS

ak/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Josh Hartnett, Joel Edgerton eyed for role of Two Face in 'The Batman – Part II'
Next article
Los Angeles Times to reduce 13% of staff amid advertising declines
This May Also Interest You
News

With mehndi ceremony, Krishna Bhatt's wedding festivities take off

News

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her red backless dress and poses with Karan Kundrra for her pre-birthday celebration

Sports

Pramod, Sukant eye good show at Canada Para-Badminton International

News

Director Sudipto Sen to helm Subrata Roy biopic ‘SAHARASRI’

Sports

Hockey India names 33-member Women's Core Group for National Coaching Camp

Sports

UAE vs WI: Athanaze smashes joint-fastest fifty on ODI debut, equals Krunal's record

News

Ileana D’Cruz shares her first picture with his boyfriend and writes an appreciation post for him

Technology

Los Angeles Times to reduce 13% of staff amid advertising declines

News

Josh Hartnett, Joel Edgerton eyed for role of Two Face in 'The Batman – Part II'

Health & Lifestyle

AI in eye scans can diagnose inherited disease of the retina

Technology

Data management provider Cohesity lays off employees, CMO moves on

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ileana D'Cruz shares picture a blurry glimpse of boyfriend: 'My rock'

News

Munawar says late Irrfan Khan was the inspiration behind his song 'Madari'

Sports

'History is always hovering over me', says Djokovic as he nears his 23rd Grand Slam title

Technology

NASA mission to avert 'internet apocalypse' that could pause online access for months

News

Rashmika praises Maitreyi Ramakrishnan dancing on ‘Saami Saami’; calls her ‘stunner’

News

Shivangi Joshi’s next outings: Balaji show ‘Barsaatein’, music video with Ankit

News

Farah Khan revealed half of Salman Khan’s song ‘Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye’ was shot by a duplicate

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US