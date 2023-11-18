PCB appoints former star Mohammad Yousuf as head coach of Pakistan men's U19 team

Lahore, Nov 18 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday confirmed the appointment of former Test captain Mohammad Yousuf as head coach of Pakistan men’s U19 team. Yousuf’s first assignment in his new role includes the 2023 ACC U19 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from December 8 to 17 and the 2024 ICC U19 World Cup in Sri Lanka from January 13 to February 4.

Yousuf, who has previously served as batting coach of the Pakistan senior men’s team and at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, is one of Pakistan’s most distinguished batters.

He scored 7,530 runs in Tests and 9,720 in ODIs in a career spanning from 1998 to 2010 and holds the record for the most Test runs in a calendar year when he amassed 1788 runs in the format in 2006.

“I am pleased to join as Pakistan U19 head coach and feel honoured to have been given the opportunity to contribute to Pakistan cricket by Chairman PCB Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf,” said Mohammad Yousuf.

“I am eagerly looking forward to the upcoming U19 Asia Cup and ICC U19 World Cup tournaments, which are crucial to the players’ growth and we will be aiming to do our best in these events.

“Having had the privilege of working with the senior men’s side, I will bring my coaching experience to the U19 set-up, providing a nurturing environment for the young talents to thrive and make a mark on the international level,” said Mohammad Yousuf.

“Harnessing the skills of young players is crucial for Pakistan cricket and I am dedicated to fulfilling my responsibility in helping identify, improve and nurture future stars,” he added.

–IANS

bsk/