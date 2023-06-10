scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PM Modi congratulates Indian shooters for impressive show at Junior World Cup

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Indian shooters for their impressive performance at the recently concluded ISSF Junior World Cup 2023.

India on Thursday finished on top of the table at the Junior World Cup with an overhaul haul of 15 medals, including six gold, six silver and three bronze medals in Suhl, Germany.

“Our shooters continue to make us proud! Incredible performance by India at ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 with a tally of 15 medals and emerging on top of the medals table. Each victory is a testament to our young athletes’ passion, dedication, and spirit. Best wishes to them,” said PM Modi in a tweet.

In a commendable achievement, India finished on top of all the ISSF Junior World Cups and World Championships held since 2019.

Gold medal winners in the 2023 edition for India included Sainyam in the women’s 10m air pistol, Dhanush Srikanth in the men’s 10m air rifle, Amanpreet Singh in the men’s 25m pistol, Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot in the 10m air rifle mixed team, Gautami, Swati Chowdhury and Sonam Maskar in the women’s 10m air rifle team and Megana Sadula, Payal Khatri and Simranpreet Kaur Brar in the women’s 25m pistol team events respectively.

–IANS

ak/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kajol on what went behind the making of 'The Trial – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan does ‘Pathaan’ hook step on Mannat balcony to celebrate TV premiere
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

New drug to stop deadly brain cancer from worsening shows promise

Technology

Apple Vision Pro headset not the one I want: Zuckerberg

Sports

LPL: Looking forward to have a great experience with Colombo Strikers, says Babar Azam

Sports

Pullela Gopichand joins Indian Padel Federation as an advisor

Sports

Stuart Broad returns to top-10 in ICC Test rankings ahead of Ashes

Sports

French Open: Alcaraz masterclass overwhelms Tsitsipas; books semifinal clash with Djokovic

Health & Lifestyle

SC notice to UP on bail plea of octogenarian jailed in 4-decade-old milk adulteration case

Health & Lifestyle

Vegan men considered less suitable for 'masculine jobs': Study

News

Director Sudipto Sen to helm Subrata Roy biopic ‘SAHARASRI’

Sports

Green's presence around the team has changed after IPL and Test ton in India, says Nathon Lyon

News

Tom Cruise 'would love to meet someone special' after three failed marriages

Health & Lifestyle

Covid variant, severity determines cardiac dysfunction later

Sports

Paris Diamond League: India's Murali Sreeshankar finishes third in long jump

Sports

WTC Final: Pujara will be disappointed with the mode of his dismissal, says Ravi Shastri

Sports

Pramod, Sukant eye good show at Canada Para-Badminton International

News

Hansal Mehta: Good stories are meant to allow room for inspection

Sports

French Open: 'Clash we've been all waiting for', says Tsitsipas on quarterfinal showdown with Alcaraz

Health & Lifestyle

12th edition of Drukyul's Literature Festival scheduled for August 4-6

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US