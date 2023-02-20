Prime Volleyball League: Upbeat Bengaluru Torpedoes face Hyderabad Blackhawks (preview)

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) Bengaluru Torpedoes, on the back of a hat trick of wins in the ongoing second season of the Prime Volleyball League, take on Hyderabad Blackhawks at the latter’s backyard in their penultimate match of the league stage at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, here on Tuesday.

The match assumes importance as both the sides have six points from five matches with Torpedoes placed at fourth, a shade ahead of Blackhawks who are fifth based on set difference.

The Bengaluru side who have three wins and two losses from their previous games, look to continue their winning momentum.

“The boys have worked hard at ironing their mistakes from the previous games.Their concerted effort has paid rich dividends and we hope to be in the reckoning in the play-offs,” said a confident David Lee, head Coach of the Torpedoes team.

With Tsvetelin Tsvetanov and Ibin Jose dishing out some deadly strikes with Srajan Shetty and Midhun Kumar handling the defence to perfection, and able leadership from Pankaj Sharma and cameos from Mujeeb MC and Vinayak Rokhade, the team is peaking at the right time.

“We know that we are up against the home team who would have the support of the local fans. But the support poured out by our followers both online and offline is overwhelming and is keeping our spirits up. We will go all out and try to top the table,” said Pankaj.

Meanwhile, the host team is also coming into the match with a win against Chennai Blitz in their last encounter.

–IANS

ak/